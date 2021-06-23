Savills : Why biophilia in the workplace is only set to grow as we return to the office

It has been scientifically proven that a better connection with nature can have a positive impact on wellbeing, reducing both anxiety, stress and fatigue. So, with a return to the office now on the cards for many biophilia is more important than ever.

Even prior to the pandemic, landlords had begun to incorporate biophilia into their schemes, but all too often it has been as a token gesture. A few potted plants, trees on a windswept terrace, or a living wall, which is now very much dead, will no longer cut it.

Instead, the process must be more proactive, with consideration given to exactly what, where and how. For instance, placing outside space and vegetation on a CGI just because you think they should be there won't necessarily translate when it comes to design and maintenance.

First and foremost there are the practical elements to consider. Plants require sunlight, so ideally need to be in a south or west-facing position; if external, can they survive in an urban location with potentially more pollution? Ultimately, can they grow and thrive there? Perhaps, more importantly who is responsible for their upkeep? Is it the landlord or the occupier? All of these questions are crucial to resolve up front if biophilia is to have the desired effect which we all crave.

There are also benefits on a more individual level. Of course, we already know that plants can create a calmer office environment, however data from Planteria suggests productivity can increase by as much as 15 per cent as a result of more biophilia. Similarly, Indoor Garden Design has found that heart rates and stress levels can dramatically reduce when nature is successfully incorporated into a work space.

What's more, employers are also now giving their staff a choice of plants and where they might want them within their workspace, which can prove empowering. Knowing they have had an active role to play in the look and feel of their workplace interior should help reacclimatising to office life that tiny bit easier.

In short, the more natural and sustainable materials that can be incorporated into an office fit-out the better. Using the five senses especially sight, touch and smell will help to reduce anxiety. Covid-19 has made employees increasingly aware of how their physical environment impacts their mood and happiness levels, so the workplace must reflect this shift.

While the seeds have already been planted when it comes to biophilia, now is a real opportunity to make sure this trend continues to grow.

