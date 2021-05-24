Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savills : Why investment in London commercial development sites this year is exceeding expectations

05/24/2021 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The last year has been slow in market terms, and while it is by no means back to the heady days of early 2020, it feels very different from the emergence from a 'typical' recessionary period. Yes, there's been a 'flight to quality', but without the background of distress and with occupier requirements being tested more by potential changes in working practice rather than direct economic pressure.

By the end of Q1 2021 10 deals had exchanged, equating to £377.8 million. While this is 60 per cent down on Q1 2020 when 15 deals, totalling £960.2 million, exchanged, it's only 3 per cent down on Q1 2019 and up in terms of deal number (there were only eight in Q1 2019). Recent highlights include the sale of 124 Theobalds Road by ESAS for £70.5 million to a Saudi Arabian private investor. Scratching beneath the surface shows a relatively limited number of ground up projects of scale, but nevertheless the liquidity and renewed appetite for exposure to London offices is encouraging.

The prospects for the rest of 2021 look promising, as the upward trajectory of occupier confidence continues post lockdown. We are currently tracking approximately £1.4 billion of stock available across central London, with a further £795 million or so under offer. This doesn't include the sale of the London Stock Exchange site, EC2, which went under offer in Q2 to a consortium between Dutch developer EDGE and Japanese investor Mitsui Fudosan for about £150 million.

Unsurprisingly given travel restrictions, the vast majority of buyers are domestic and European, or overseas investors with an established London presence. However, this is a normal function of the nature and risk profile of London commercial development compared to other sectors of the property market. So while the inability of most overseas investors to get to London has definitely not helped the market, neither has it caused any discernible shift in transactions or pricing.

But why the positivity when the last year has led some to question the fundamental future of cities, especially the viability of large office developments?

Put simply there is a consistent view among investors that London offices have a solid future: while working patterns will change, the initial fear that no one would want to return to the office has dissipated as work from home fatigue has set in, and occupiers and employees alike have begun to appreciate the benefits a good office working environment offers. It's now more a question of when rather than if occupier activity returns to pre-pandemic levels - and not just within the property market echo chamber.

Aside from the occupier story though, there are some pricing headwinds with construction cost inflation starting to creep in and continued frustrations with London's planning system. At the moment there is programme risk around the legitimacy of virtual planning committees, for example, as we transition back to normal.

So despite positivity, investors remain picky about the office developments they buy. The market mirrors occupier trends from over the last 12 months, which have largely followed a flight to quality strategy. Investors generally want the best of the best developments featuring strong connectivity, occupier resilience, with the potential for the highest ESG, amenity and well-being credentials, or where there is a prospective life sciences story - a particularly hot topic at the moment.

However, while supply constraints remain, with limited distress and some landowners choosing to delay for an assumed tipping point following full reopening, competition for suitable opportunities is strong.

Further information

Contact Oliver Fursdon

Commercial & Mixed Use Development

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
04:17aSAVILLS  : Why investment in London commercial development sites this year is ex..
PU
04:09aSAVILLS  : What Makes A Good Dilapidations Assessment?
AQ
05/21GLASGOW ON FOOT : a property walk out west
PU
05/21POST-ELECTION : West Midlands planning matters
PU
05/21SAVILLS  : introduces strategic advisory services in EMEA
PU
05/20SAVILLS  : How planning and the built environment will help deliver climate goal..
PU
05/20SAVILLS  : The next steps for the housing market
PU
05/20SAVILLS  : to Purchase DRC Capital Through Investment Management Unit
MT
05/20SAVILLS  : appoints Steve Chatfield as life sciences special advisor as it furth..
PU
05/20SAVILLS  : 6 of the Best...Branded residences
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 892 M 2 678 M 2 678 M
Net income 2021 72,0 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2021 7,38 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 611 M 2 282 M 2 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 090,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 163,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 1,89%
Spread / Average Target -6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC21.84%2 282
KE HOLDINGS INC.-18.54%59 700
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.00%28 680
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-17.99%27 312
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED42.73%17 765
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED39.44%10 615