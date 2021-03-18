Log in
SAVILLS PLC

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Summary 


Savills : Work begins on site for new 185,000 sq ft Manchester warehouse

03/18/2021
Acquired by the property company in 2009, Patrick Properties has gained consent to develop a major new build manufacturing and distribution facility of 185,000 sq ft on a 10 acre site. Prior to its acquisition in 2009, the site previously accommodated a 190,000 sq ft regional distribution centre for Sainsbury's and is the only development plot currently available on the park.

Stakehill Industrial Estate is one of the key warehousing and logistics parks in the North West. The site extends to over 200 acres and comprises in excess of 2.5m sq ft of industrial and distribution space with occupiers including Tesco, Aldi, Booker, Toolstation and Yodel.

Jonathan Atherton, industrial and logistics director at Savills Manchester, comments: 'This is a welcome development in a region that is very quickly becoming undersupplied with large grade A units. Stakehill remains one of the North West's key industrial locations and we are expecting strong interest from local and national occupiers.'

Christian Thorpe, PAM at Patrick Properties, adds: 'The investment to redevelop this prominent site will create best-in-class logistics space suitable for a diverse mix of occupiers in a highly sought after location. Since the acquisition of this plot in 2009 the industrial market has significantly developed and this new project will create a standout hub equipped to service today's thriving market. '

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 781 M 2 482 M 2 482 M
Net income 2020 56,8 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 1 542 M 2 151 M 2 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 39 580
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 090,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 144,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 3,58%
Spread / Average Target -4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Independent Non- Executive Director
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAVILLS PLC19.85%2 151
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.9.59%36 589
CBRE GROUP, INC.26.47%26 501
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED21.06%9 206
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.77.31%8 038
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.20%6 647
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ