Savills : Work begins on site for new 185,000 sq ft Manchester warehouse



Acquired by the property company in 2009, Patrick Properties has gained consent to develop a major new build manufacturing and distribution facility of 185,000 sq ft on a 10 acre site. Prior to its acquisition in 2009, the site previously accommodated a 190,000 sq ft regional distribution centre for Sainsbury's and is the only development plot currently available on the park.

Stakehill Industrial Estate is one of the key warehousing and logistics parks in the North West. The site extends to over 200 acres and comprises in excess of 2.5m sq ft of industrial and distribution space with occupiers including Tesco, Aldi, Booker, Toolstation and Yodel.

Jonathan Atherton, industrial and logistics director at Savills Manchester, comments: 'This is a welcome development in a region that is very quickly becoming undersupplied with large grade A units. Stakehill remains one of the North West's key industrial locations and we are expecting strong interest from local and national occupiers.'

Christian Thorpe, PAM at Patrick Properties, adds: 'The investment to redevelop this prominent site will create best-in-class logistics space suitable for a diverse mix of occupiers in a highly sought after location. Since the acquisition of this plot in 2009 the industrial market has significantly developed and this new project will create a standout hub equipped to service today's thriving market. '