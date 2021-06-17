Savills : sponsored Elephant Herd moves into Green Park

After 100 life-size elephant sculptures arrived in London on the 15th May and were seen on the Mall, their month long residence in parks across the Capital has begun.

The Savills 'herd' is named The Original Dwellers, after the indigenous people of South India who made the elephants and it can be seen on the Broad Walk in Green Park, close to Buckingham Palace.

Jonathan Hewlett, Savills head of London residential says: 'The whole ethos behind the Elephant Family charity is to protect Asia's magnificent wildlife in the most joyful and engaging way possible. The CoExistence campaign captures this perfectly. We have been supporters of the charity for many years and look forward to regular visits to the Savills herd in Green Park.'

David Forbes, Chairman of the Savills Private Office, says 'I've had a long-standing relationship with this charity, both personally and professionally, it's a privilege to be a part of the Elephant Family's journey again. Raising awareness of such a crucial wildlife cause is close to my heart. Savills is extremely proud to support the CoExistence campaign'.

John Dyke, Savills London planning director and his team obtained the necessary planning consents from Westminster City Council for the elephants to be placed in the Royal Parks, says, 'It was a pleasure to work on such a project and for such an excellent cause. This striking exhibition will bring awareness to the work CoExistence are doing to protect wildlife and local communities.'

Ed Lewis, Savills head of London residential development sales, says, 'It's such a privilege to be involved in the Elephant Family and its conservation programme is essential to protect these great animals and their habitat. Without wildlife we are nothing.'

CoExistence is an environmental art exhibition by Elephant Family and The Real Elephant Collective. The elephants have been created deep in the jungles of Tamil Nadu by Indigenous communities who live in close proximity to their real-life counterparts. Here, people and elephants coexist in denser populations than anywhere else in the world.

Projects made possible by CoExistence include the securement of wildlife corridors which enable safe movement for animals and people, the implementation of early warning systems that enable animals and people to share the same space and the protection of vital tribal knowledge and livelihoods.