Savills : planning team wins at Wales Property Awards 2022

The award recognises the success of Savills team of planning consultants on a number of high-profile projects across Wales in the last 12 months.

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony, organised by Insider Media, which took place at Cardiff City Hall on Thursday 23 June.

The 12-strong planning team operates across a range of sectors, including residential, sports & leisure, energy & infrastructure, data centres and retail.

Project successes include Glan Llyn, a significant mixed-use regeneration scheme at the former Llanwern steelworks in Newport for St. Modwen Developments, the alternative uses for a former power station in the Vale of Glamorgan, and a new masterplan for Coed Darcy urban village near Neath.

On receiving the award, Laura Williams, head of planning for Savills in Cardiff, said:

'We are absolutely thrilled with this award. We were up against tough competition, but I am delighted for a team of town planners to receive recognition for the impact of the work we do.

'This award really is a testament to the amazing people who make up this team, who work so hard and with an incredible level of knowledge, expertise and professionalism.'