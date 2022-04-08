Savills : responds to BNG consultation

The 2021 Environment Act includes transitional arrangements for the delivery of at least a 10% net gain in biodiversity over pre-development levels on all sites seeking planning consent from November 2023.

Timeline

Environment Bill passed in November 2021 requiring at least 10% BNG on all Town and Country Planning Act and NSIP development

Consultation opened 11 th Jan 2022 until 5 th April 2022

Jan 2022 until 5 April 2022 November 2023 all new development will need to have a BNG plan agree before work can start on site

Secondary legislation with details of BNG requirements tbc

Key aspects of BNG

At least 10% BNG will be required on all Town and Country Planning Act development from November 2023 (NB: some LAs already require BNG)

Planning authorities will need to approve the development's biodiversity gain plan before development can begin.

BNG can be achieved through onsite or offsite enhanced biodiversity or by purchasing credits.

David Bainbridge, Savills planning director says "We at Savills closely followed passage of the Environment Act and other relevant emerging legislation and guidance. We welcome publication of this consultation specifically on the mandating of biodiversity net gain from development under through the Environment Act, which we consider to be an important step-forward for biodiversity."

Jon Dearsley, head of Natural Capital at Savills comments "Our overall view is that the consultation is an important step forward but we feel it leads to more questions than it answers. In this regard we would welcome discussions with DEFRA on our response and to understand how the Department intends to take this forward."

