  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 11:30:00 am EDT
1070.00 GBX   +0.94%
04/07WHAT HOME BUYERS WANT : Georgian still top of the wish list
PU
04/07SAVILLS : Earth continues its expansion with appointment of new director Marylis Ramos
PU
04/07SAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes for golf fans
PU
Savills : responds to BNG consultation

04/08/2022 | 11:11am EDT
The 2021 Environment Act includes transitional arrangements for the delivery of at least a 10% net gain in biodiversity over pre-development levels on all sites seeking planning consent from November 2023.

Timeline

  • Environment Bill passed in November 2021 requiring at least 10% BNG on all Town and Country Planning Act and NSIP development
  • Consultation opened 11th Jan 2022 until 5th April 2022
  • November 2023 all new development will need to have a BNG plan agree before work can start on site
  • Secondary legislation with details of BNG requirements tbc

Key aspects of BNG

  • At least 10% BNG will be required on all Town and Country Planning Act development from November 2023 (NB: some LAs already require BNG)
  • Planning authorities will need to approve the development's biodiversity gain plan before development can begin.
  • BNG can be achieved through onsite or offsite enhanced biodiversity or by purchasing credits.

David Bainbridge, Savills planning director says "We at Savills closely followed passage of the Environment Act and other relevant emerging legislation and guidance. We welcome publication of this consultation specifically on the mandating of biodiversity net gain from development under through the Environment Act, which we consider to be an important step-forward for biodiversity."

Jon Dearsley, head of Natural Capital at Savills comments "Our overall view is that the consultation is an important step forward but we feel it leads to more questions than it answers. In this regard we would welcome discussions with DEFRA on our response and to understand how the Department intends to take this forward."

You can read Savills response here

Click here for the consultation document

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
