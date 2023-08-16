This includes supporting National Grid Electricity Transmission deliver new infrastructure across the country, as well as upgrading existing infrastructure.

Savills are one of five suppliers on the contract, which is for the provision of land rights and providing land referencing services for development consent orders (DCOs), including securing land access and agreeing claims. The contract also includes the provision of other Savills services, such as valuation, expert witness, land agency and planning. The tender process was carried out over the course of a year and involved technical submissions as well as an interview process.



James Perna, head of land consents commented, "This significant framework is an important win for our business. National Grid has been a key client for Savills for a number of years and we are pleased to have the opportunity to strengthen that relationship further. The whole team is committed to supporting National Grid, to work alongside them as well as the other framework suppliers to deliver their goals for the future."



Prem Gabbi, Director of UK Land and Property at National Grid, said,"Working together with our supply chain, we are embedding a results-driven culture as we strive to continue delivering for our customers and achieving our ambitious targets around net zero and the clean energy transition.

"We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Savills as we enable wider National Grid to keep the lights on and the energy flowing for millions of British households."