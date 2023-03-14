Advanced search
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
2023-03-14
994.50 GBX   +3.65%
Savills : secures permission for new office and laboratory space at The Oxford Science Park

03/14/2023
Home to over 70 businesses and over 3,350 employees, The Oxford Science Park is one of Europe's leading locations for science and technology.

The development of Plots 23-26 is the latest phase in important plans to support Oxford's long-term position as a global leader in science and technology research - building on the reputation of its academic institutions and recent high-profile success in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution to grant planning permission at 23-26 follows a successful proposal put forward by Savills for 34,000 sqm of adaptable office and laboratory accommodation at Plot 16. This development is now under construction next to the site of the future Cowley Branch Line Station.

The development at Plots 23-26 will provide high-quality, flexible headquarter office and laboratory accommodation across three buildings, with below podium and multi-deck car parking.

A pedestrian-focused landscaping strategy has been designed to create an attractive and connected campus that will protect and enhance biodiversity, while the buildings will incorporate sustainable features, such as vertical PV panels. The scheme, which aims to minimise carbon use during construction, is targeting a BREEAM 'Excellent' rating.

The project team from Savills included planning experts from London and Oxford, with support from Savills Economics and Savills Environment & Infrastructure teams.

At the Planning Committee meeting on 21 February 2023, Committee Members were unanimous in their support. Emma Andrews, a director in Savills planning team in London, said: 'This latest success is a key milestone in an ambitious long-term strategy by The Oxford Science Park to ensure the city remains at the forefront of innovation in the life sciences sector. The new buildings at 23-26 will provide much-needed high-specification space for new companies and supporting the continued growth of the existing community.'

'Life sciences are critical to Oxford's future growth yet supply does not measure up to demand,' added Peter Brampton, a senior planner in Oxford; 'Recent research by Savills estimates the scale of demand for commercial space at over 2 million sq. ft. - this is primarily from the life sciences sector - therefore this success and the work of The Oxford Science Park is hugely important.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 21:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 231 M 2 710 M 2 710 M
Net income 2022 112 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2022 350 M 426 M 426 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 1 375 M 1 671 M 1 671 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 994,50 GBX
Average target price 1 065,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC16.23%1 613
CBRE GROUP, INC.-2.07%22 798
KE HOLDINGS INC.25.00%21 815
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-7.57%13 001
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.26.43%9 373
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-5.97%7 134