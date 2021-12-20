Log in
Savills : sells office building with asset management potential in Thames Ditton

12/20/2021 | 10:50am EST
Multi-let to tenants from across the software, automotive, construction and marketing sectors in eight office units, AC Court currently generates a passing rent of £901,636 per annum equating to a rent of £29.08 per sq ft. The building is situated in a prominent position in Thames Ditton village centre, and benefits from both 127 parking spaces and strong public transport links to central London, alongside access to local amenities.

James Vivian, director in Savills investment team, comments: "With such a strong location AC Court has lots of potential. The new owner can either continue its life as offices or explore converting it to residential use, given the pressing need for more accommodation in the area, through an existing planning application to refurbish it into 51 homes under permitted development rights. Despite the ongoing uncertainty in the wider world, we are seeing solid investor demand for quality buildings like AC Court, which offer asset management opportunities, in the south-west London market."

Gerald Eve acted for the purchaser.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
