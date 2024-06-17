Aditya joins from Deloitte LLP where he held the position of Assistant Director within the firm's Real Estate Debt & Capital Advisory division. Before his time at Deloitte LLP, Aditya worked in the corporate finance team at Great Portland Estates plc.

He has over 10 years of experience working with public & private bonds, convertible bonds, rating agencies and sustainable finance, and has originated over £2.5bn of debt as a treasurer and adviser across offices, residential and hotels.

Andrew McMurdo, Co-Head, Savills Capital Advisors, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Adi to the team - his knowledge and experience within the market will complement our existing team and help us better serve our clients across the Offices, Living and Hotels sectors."