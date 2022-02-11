Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/11 10:27:03 am
1362.5 GBX   -0.55%
News 
Most relevantAll News

Savills : talks Menopause on ITV News

02/11/2022 | 10:18am EST
After a successful webinar in October 2021 attended by over 500 colleagues, both women and men, Savills is working with experts at Henpicked to train Menopause Champions to support colleagues across the business. Following the webinar, some 30 volunteers have signed up for training, the first such event scheduled for 12th April. Henpicked carried out initial training for both managers and colleagues in November and this will be repeated again later this year.

"Over half our Savills UK workforce are women and around a fifth are at the peri-menopausal or menopausal age meaning around 1,000 of our colleagues could be experiencing symptoms at any one time, and for some those symptoms will be debilitating," says Jane Cronwright-Brown.

"Beyond the very personal symptoms, the economic consequences of not supporting these women are clear: women are often at the peak of their careers when they reach this stage of their lives, and for them to be unable to perform at their best or to leave the business altogether makes no business sense at all."

"We want to remove any stigma associated with talking about the menopause at work, and for our employees to know where to go for support and information."

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 984 M 2 705 M 2 705 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2021 139 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 1 913 M 2 608 M 2 608 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 370,00 GBX
Average target price 1 424,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,96%
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-2.70%2 608
CBRE GROUP, INC.-3.96%34 179
KE HOLDINGS INC.11.83%26 795
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.64%12 988
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.08%12 369
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-19.65%6 937