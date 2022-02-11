Savills : talks Menopause on ITV News

After a successful webinar in October 2021 attended by over 500 colleagues, both women and men, Savills is working with experts at Henpicked to train Menopause Champions to support colleagues across the business. Following the webinar, some 30 volunteers have signed up for training, the first such event scheduled for 12th April. Henpicked carried out initial training for both managers and colleagues in November and this will be repeated again later this year.

"Over half our Savills UK workforce are women and around a fifth are at the peri-menopausal or menopausal age meaning around 1,000 of our colleagues could be experiencing symptoms at any one time, and for some those symptoms will be debilitating," says Jane Cronwright-Brown.

"Beyond the very personal symptoms, the economic consequences of not supporting these women are clear: women are often at the peak of their careers when they reach this stage of their lives, and for them to be unable to perform at their best or to leave the business altogether makes no business sense at all."

"We want to remove any stigma associated with talking about the menopause at work, and for our employees to know where to go for support and information."