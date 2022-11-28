Savills : tops the CoStar 2022 third quarter agency investment tables

The firm's participation in the disposal of 21 Moorfields for £809 million, on behalf of Landsec to Lendlease, helped to secure the top spot in the national sales table. JLL ranked second after advising on transactions including Northwood Investors' sale of its UK Land Estate portfolio, to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, for £425 million while CBRE came third.



Stephen Down, Chairman of Central London investment, comments: "The third quarter of the year saw a clear slowdown in UK commercial real estate activity that is continuing into the last few months of 2022, but behind the headlines, deals persist and demand outweighs supply for the best buildings in London. With the era of low interest rates and cheap debt over there has been notable less activity in London and UK wide. Those deals that do happen require conviction and skillful due diligence and there is perhaps more to celebrate because of this."