Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:13 2022-11-28 am EST
913.00 GBX   -0.81%
10:58aSavills : tops the CoStar 2022 third quarter agency investment tables
PU
04:15aSavills : The role of high-quality real estate data in an ESG strategy
PU
11/25Savills : A boost to new home delivery disguises larger issues facing the residential development market
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Savills : tops the CoStar 2022 third quarter agency investment tables

11/28/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The firm's participation in the disposal of 21 Moorfields for £809 million, on behalf of Landsec to Lendlease, helped to secure the top spot in the national sales table. JLL ranked second after advising on transactions including Northwood Investors' sale of its UK Land Estate portfolio, to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, for £425 million while CBRE came third.

Stephen Down, Chairman of Central London investment, comments: "The third quarter of the year saw a clear slowdown in UK commercial real estate activity that is continuing into the last few months of 2022, but behind the headlines, deals persist and demand outweighs supply for the best buildings in London. With the era of low interest rates and cheap debt over there has been notable less activity in London and UK wide. Those deals that do happen require conviction and skillful due diligence and there is perhaps more to celebrate because of this."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:57:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
10:58aSavills : tops the CoStar 2022 third quarter agency investment tables
PU
04:15aSavills : The role of high-quality real estate data in an ESG strategy
PU
11/25Savills : A boost to new home delivery disguises larger issues facing the residential deve..
PU
11/25Savills : Investing in renewables infrastructure to decarbonise and be defensive
PU
11/24Savills : What the GFC has taught us about recovery in the new build sector
PU
11/23Savills : Saltire Court recognised as one of the healthiest office buildings in Edinburgh
PU
11/23In Plain English : Ancient woodland and ancient and veteran trees
PU
11/22Climate Crisis : how battery energy storage systems are becoming part of the solution
PU
11/21Savills : announces senior promotions within its UK residential team
PU
11/16DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on SAGE AR Funding 2021 PLC with Stable Trends
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
Net income 2022 109 M 131 M 131 M
Net cash 2022 225 M 272 M 272 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 1 273 M 1 538 M 1 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 920,50 GBX
Average target price 1 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-34.62%1 538
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.78%23 887
KE HOLDINGS INC.-28.98%17 900
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.45%13 492
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-44.04%8 359
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.09%7 786