    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:04:03 2023-01-12 am EST
901.25 GBX   +3.59%
05:50aSavills trading up from 2022 predictions, ahead of pre-Covid-19 period
AN
05:31aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 12
MS
04:26aFTSE 100 Gains as Persimmon Leads Builders Higher
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills trading up from 2022 predictions, ahead of pre-Covid-19 period

01/12/2023 | 05:50am EST
(Alliance News) - Savills PLC on Thursday said it performed ahead of previous expectations in 2022 and was well ahead compared to the pre-Covid-19 period.

The London-based, internationally-focused real estate services firm said positive trading performance was despite global real estate markets being "increasingly challenged by geopolitical events, macroeconomic issues and policy responses" since the end of the first quarter in 2022.

It noted 2022 performance being driven by strong trading in its consultancy and property management businesses.

However, it noted a rapid rise in debt costs has hurt its transactional businesses, a "significant issue with which commercial investment markets have had to come to terms".

These challenges will remain significant in the first half of 2023, Savills said.

The prime residential market remained strong in 2022, the company said, offsetting the slowdown in commercial property, but it expects the prime residential market to normalise in 2023 after a post-lockdown boom.

Looking ahead further, while Savills expects the first half of 2023 to be more difficult than a year prior, as inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes still loom, it forecasts improvement in the second half of the year.

It looks optimistically to markets such as in the UK, which Savills claims is "recalibrating faster than in the past, and will be helped by the lack of development supply and an overall trend to sustainability".

Savills also cited the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China as reason for positivity.

It will release its 2022 annual results on March 16.

Shares in Savills were up 3.4% to 899.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 205 M 2 673 M 2 673 M
Net income 2022 100 M 121 M 121 M
Net cash 2022 275 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 459 M 1 459 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 870,00 GBX
Average target price 1 053,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC5.39%1 459
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.50%26 221
KE HOLDINGS INC.30.16%22 716
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.54%14 288
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.31.59%9 985
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED8.82%8 231