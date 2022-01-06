Log in
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
SAVILLS : welcomes new head of office in Bath
HOUSE PRICE FORECASTS : deciphering the messages in 2022
SAVILLS : 10 ideas to test the UK's rural leisure and tourism market
Savills : welcomes new head of office in Bath

01/06/2022 | 11:08am EST
His appointment further bolsters the senior team at Savills in Bath and reflects the rapid growth of the business. Alistair takes over from Luke Brady, who has been at the helm since 2012, alongside his role as head of Savills southern residential sales business, which he will continue in.

Luke commented: 'Our local business has grown considerably over the last decade and we have seen our turnover quadruple. We decided that 2022 would be the ideal time to expand our senior team and for me to focus my time on my regional role, which has also doubled in size, alongside my client work. It is a great pleasure to welcome Alistair to the team and am looking forward to working closely with him on the continued evolution of our business here in Bath.'

Alistair started his career working for a leading London agency in the Chelsea, South Kensington and south west London markets. In 2011, he joined another large property firm, co-founding its Notting Hill office. He relocated to Bath with his family in 2019. He specialises in the sale of prime residential homes in the countryside market.

Commenting on his new role he said: 'Savills has an incredible reputation and I am hugely excited to be joining such a strong team here in Bath. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to market homes in one of the most architecturally and naturally beautiful parts of the country. The pandemic has been an enormous catalyst for the property market and has brought Bath and its surrounds into sharper focus for national and international buyers. It is a genuine privilege to be entrusted by my clients with their homes and I really look forward to helping more people secure their ideal move this year.'

Alistair joins an experienced and well-established residential sales team of eight residential staff in the Bath office, including director, Matthew Pegler, who, with more than 25 years as an agent, focuses on the sale of country and village properties, and associate director, Jack King, who has worked in agency in Bath for 12 years, and alongside Luke Brady, specialises in the city market.

Alongside residential sales sits a team of rural professionals and a specialist residential development sales team, which advises on and sells new homes developments in and around the city.

Luke added: 'When Savills established its Bath office I don't think anyone could have expected that we would grow into the business we are today. Our priority, as always, is our clients and investing in the best people enables us to continue to provide the seamless, high quality and professional service we pride ourselves on.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 16:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
