  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Savills plc
  News
  Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:40 2022-08-25 am EDT
978.50 GBX   -0.46%
05:28aSAVILLS : welcomes new joiners to successful Cheltenham team
PU
08/24SAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes with gardens to attract wildlife
PU
08/24SAVILLS : PATRIZIA invests in Barcelona student accommodation, targeting similar select opportunities across Europe
PU
Savills : welcomes new joiners to successful Cheltenham team

08/25/2022 | 05:28am EDT
Iain Powis has joined to head up the residential development sales team, which advises on and manages the sale of many of the area's finest new homes schemes and conversions. Iain has been with Savills since 2013 and has over 15 years' experience in residential property sales.

He moves from Savills Oxford office, where he advised clients on some of Oxfordshire's most notable developments.

Iain said: 'I am delighted to join Cheltenham's busy and vibrant office. Savills residential development sales business had a very successful 2021 and I can see a great opportunity to further develop and grow in Cheltenham and Gloucester.'

Also joining the Cheltenham team is residential development sales manager, Omer Basharat. Omer has relocated from Savills Bristol, where he supported the launch of Brabazon, one of Bristol's most significant and successful new developments of recent years. Prior to joining Savills, Omer spent three years with Barratt Developments Plc.

George Cardale, head of Savills UK Residential Development Sales, said: 'I am delighted that Iain has taken the role of head of our Cheltenham new homes team. He has worked for Savills for nine years and has a wealth of experience and expertise in advising and helping our clients to achieve their goals. Omer's appointment to the team is an excellent fit and together they will enhance our strong business in Cheltenham, Gloucester and the Cotswolds.'

Another senior appointment within the office is that of Phil Bates, who has joined as an associate director in the residential sales team. Phil is an experienced residential agent with 17 years in agency in and around the region.

Also joining the Cheltenham team is lettings negotiator, Sarah Owens, who has moved to Cheltenham from Savills Cotswold lettings team, based in Cirencester.

Head of the Cheltenham office, Chris Jarrett, said: 'After an incredible year for our local business, I am thrilled to welcome Iain, Omer, Phil and Sarah into the fold. All four have fitted into our team dynamic brilliantly and I am excited about the rest of the year ahead with this injection of talent.'

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 09:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 142 M 2 528 M 2 528 M
Net income 2022 113 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2022 102 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 1 359 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-30.18%1 604
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.99%25 583
KE HOLDINGS INC.-13.77%21 937
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED10.26%13 799
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.38%8 468
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-44.46%8 305