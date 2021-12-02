Savills : wins ‘property advisor of the year' at EducationInvestor Global awards

Celebrating excellence and innovation in the UK education sector, as well as those who have shown great agility and resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the event champions organisations and individuals that made an outstanding commitment and contribution to the industry between May 2020 and May 2021.

Savills was recognised for its extensive work in the education sector over the last 12 months, showcasing the skills and expertise of multiple divisions including valuation, planning and development, building consultancy and operational capital markets. This included advising on over 50 day nursery assets in a six-month period, with a combined value in excess of £85 million; the acquisition and disposal of various schools throughout the UK; transacting over £6 billion of UK purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), equating to more than 37,000 beds; and planning and development consultancy advice, and the creation of a detailed financial model for the development strategy of a further education college. Savills also advised higher education clients on a wide range of property matters across their estates, working with many institutions, including the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, Reading, Northampton and Glasgow.

Jennifer Gill, representing the Savills Education team, comments: "Savills Education brings together our market-leading service line experts from across the UK and from all areas of real estate advisory, to provide our clients in the sector with an unmatched, holistic service offering. This recognition from EducationInvestor Global - one of the leading media outlets in the sector - validates our team's hard work over the past 12 months and demonstrates how much we have grown our sector offering in the last few years."

Craig Woollam, representing the Operational Capital Markets division, says: "The education sector is vitally important for us and we are proud to advise leading stakeholders in all areas of the sector, from day nurseries to Special Educational Needs schools, colleges, universities, life sciences businesses and investors into UK Purpose Built Student Accommodation. Thank you to all of our valued clients, and congratulations to all of the other winners and finalists".

Jennifer Gill and Craig Woollam (pictured) accepted the award on behalf of Savills at the ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster, London, on 30 November 2021.

