Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Savills : wins ‘property advisor of the year' at EducationInvestor Global awards

12/02/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celebrating excellence and innovation in the UK education sector, as well as those who have shown great agility and resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the event champions organisations and individuals that made an outstanding commitment and contribution to the industry between May 2020 and May 2021.

Savills was recognised for its extensive work in the education sector over the last 12 months, showcasing the skills and expertise of multiple divisions including valuation, planning and development, building consultancy and operational capital markets. This included advising on over 50 day nursery assets in a six-month period, with a combined value in excess of £85 million; the acquisition and disposal of various schools throughout the UK; transacting over £6 billion of UK purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), equating to more than 37,000 beds; and planning and development consultancy advice, and the creation of a detailed financial model for the development strategy of a further education college. Savills also advised higher education clients on a wide range of property matters across their estates, working with many institutions, including the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, Reading, Northampton and Glasgow.

Jennifer Gill, representing the Savills Education team, comments: "Savills Education brings together our market-leading service line experts from across the UK and from all areas of real estate advisory, to provide our clients in the sector with an unmatched, holistic service offering. This recognition from EducationInvestor Global - one of the leading media outlets in the sector - validates our team's hard work over the past 12 months and demonstrates how much we have grown our sector offering in the last few years."

Craig Woollam, representing the Operational Capital Markets division, says: "The education sector is vitally important for us and we are proud to advise leading stakeholders in all areas of the sector, from day nurseries to Special Educational Needs schools, colleges, universities, life sciences businesses and investors into UK Purpose Built Student Accommodation. Thank you to all of our valued clients, and congratulations to all of the other winners and finalists".

Jennifer Gill and Craig Woollam (pictured) accepted the award on behalf of Savills at the ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster, London, on 30 November 2021.

Click here to find out more about Savills Education

Click here to find out more about Savills Operational Capital Markets

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVILLS PLC
05:31aSAVILLS : wins ‘property advisor of the year' at EducationInvestor Global awards
PU
04:41aSAVILLS : Central London is on course to top pre-pandemic office investment levels
PU
12/01SAVILLS : OCM has advised LRC Group on their acquisition of the Project Duke Portfolio
PU
12/01SAVILLS : Planning division retains number 1 spot in Planning magazine's Annual Consultanc..
PU
12/01REAL ESTATE INSIGHTS PODCAST : What can the real estate industry take away from COP26?
PU
11/30SAVILLS : 6 of the best...Scottish properties in celebration of St Andrew's Day
PU
11/30SAVILLS : Pressing need for new homes could threaten Hertfordshire's economic growth &ndas..
PU
11/29SAVILLS : Year-to-date UK commercial investment volumes 15% up on 2019
PU
11/29SAVILLS : The enduring appeal of Edwardian architecture
PU
11/26'WE'RE LOOKING FORWARD TO SHOWCASING : Q&A with GB Snowsport's Vicky Gosling OBE
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 955 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
Net income 2021 94,3 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2021 21,6 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 1 900 M 2 530 M 2 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 39 349
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 361,00 GBX
Average target price 1 361,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC42.59%2 530
CBRE GROUP, INC.51.50%31 165
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.76%23 627
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-61.47%13 463
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED58.33%11 569
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.80%8 449