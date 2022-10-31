Smart Meter Awareness Week: simple steps to make your home more energy efficient this winter

Smart Meter Awareness Week was launched last year to help renters, landlords and letting agents better understand the benefits of smart meters. The second annual Smart Meter Awareness Week (31 October-4 November) specifically aims to show renters some of the simple steps they can take in their home to be more energy efficient and how having a smart meter is one action they can take to get more control over their energy use.

What is a smart meter?

Smart meters are the next generation of gas and electricity meters. They are being installed in homes across Great Britain at no extra cost to replace traditional meters (including prepay meters). Smart meters measure how much energy you're using in near real-time and show you what it's costing you on a handy in home display.

Who can request a smart meter?

There can be some confusion as to whose responsibility it is to install a smart meter. If you pay for the gas or electricity in your rented property, you can choose to have a smart meter. It is recommended you tell your landlord before you get one though. There may be rules in your tenancy agreement about how energy is supplied to the property, including the type of meter that can be installed.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, says that your landlord should not unreasonably prevent you from getting a smart meter. This is the case even if your tenancy agreement says you need your landlord's permission to change the meter at your property.

Energy saving checklist shows some simple energy saving tips for renters

Recent research by SmartEnergyGB has shown that requesting a smart meter from your energy supplier is one of the actions renters can take to make their homes more energy efficient. Other advice includes speaking to your landlord about loft or cavity wall insulation, checking your radiators for thermostatic valves, installing temporary reflective panels behind radiators. And don't block up any air vents in the property as they are there for a reason - usually to encourage air circulation and blocking them up or covering them over can result in damage to a property.

The acronym LIGHT refers to small, low or no cost changes that can help to make your home more energy efficient this winter.

L (lighting) Switch all the bulbs in your home to energy efficient LEDs

I (insulation) Install brushes or strips where there are draughts, including over letterboxes and keyholes or where there are gaps in the door frame.

G (glazing) Thin film stuck to the window frame with tape can help keep heat inside. There are DIY kits with removable systems which can make even more of a difference.

H (heating) Radiator reflector panels can be fitted behind radiators on external walls. These work by keeping more of the heat in the room.

T (tech) Ask your energy supplier for a smart meter at no additional cost. This can help you know where you can make changes to save energy and money.