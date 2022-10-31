Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-10-31 pm EDT
825.50 GBX   -0.66%
01:32pSmart Meter Awareness Week : simple steps to make your home more energy efficient this winter
PU
05:10aSavills : Global lessons in increasing EV use and how real estate can benefit
PU
10/27The Aster, Acton : biodiversity net gain in action
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Smart Meter Awareness Week: simple steps to make your home more energy efficient this winter

10/31/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Smart Meter Awareness Week was launched last year to help renters, landlords and letting agents better understand the benefits of smart meters. The second annual Smart Meter Awareness Week (31 October-4 November) specifically aims to show renters some of the simple steps they can take in their home to be more energy efficient and how having a smart meter is one action they can take to get more control over their energy use.

What is a smart meter?

Smart meters are the next generation of gas and electricity meters. They are being installed in homes across Great Britain at no extra cost to replace traditional meters (including prepay meters). Smart meters measure how much energy you're using in near real-time and show you what it's costing you on a handy in home display.

Who can request a smart meter?

There can be some confusion as to whose responsibility it is to install a smart meter. If you pay for the gas or electricity in your rented property, you can choose to have a smart meter. It is recommended you tell your landlord before you get one though. There may be rules in your tenancy agreement about how energy is supplied to the property, including the type of meter that can be installed.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, says that your landlord should not unreasonably prevent you from getting a smart meter. This is the case even if your tenancy agreement says you need your landlord's permission to change the meter at your property.

Energy saving checklist shows some simple energy saving tips for renters

Recent research by SmartEnergyGB has shown that requesting a smart meter from your energy supplier is one of the actions renters can take to make their homes more energy efficient. Other advice includes speaking to your landlord about loft or cavity wall insulation, checking your radiators for thermostatic valves, installing temporary reflective panels behind radiators. And don't block up any air vents in the property as they are there for a reason - usually to encourage air circulation and blocking them up or covering them over can result in damage to a property.

The acronym LIGHT refers to small, low or no cost changes that can help to make your home more energy efficient this winter.

L (lighting) Switch all the bulbs in your home to energy efficient LEDs

I (insulation) Install brushes or strips where there are draughts, including over letterboxes and keyholes or where there are gaps in the door frame.

G (glazing) Thin film stuck to the window frame with tape can help keep heat inside. There are DIY kits with removable systems which can make even more of a difference.

H (heating) Radiator reflector panels can be fitted behind radiators on external walls. These work by keeping more of the heat in the room.

T (tech) Ask your energy supplier for a smart meter at no additional cost. This can help you know where you can make changes to save energy and money.

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 241 M 2 597 M 2 597 M
Net income 2022 109 M 126 M 126 M
Net cash 2022 225 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 321 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 831,00 GBX
Average target price 1 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-40.98%1 332
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.80%21 869
KE HOLDINGS INC.-48.81%12 902
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.73%10 973
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.70%7 783
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-50.27%7 447