Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Savills plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVS   GB00B135BJ46

SAVILLS PLC

(SVS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/07 11:35:10 am EDT
1060.00 GBX   -0.71%
12:47pWHAT HOME BUYERS WANT : Georgian still top of the wish list
PU
11:24aSAVILLS : Earth continues its expansion with appointment of new director Marylis Ramos
PU
04:33aSAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes for golf fans
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

What home buyers want: Georgian still top of the wish list

04/07/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From stately halls in rolling parkland to old rectories and fashionable townhouses, Georgian architecture continues to capture the imagination of home movers.

In our recent poll of more than 800 registered buyers and sellers, properties from the classically inspired 18th-century building boom proved the most sought after of all - topping the wish list for 19.5 per cent of respondents.

Hot on stylish Georgian heels - both chronologically and in terms of desirability - was the typically well-built versatility of the Victorian era.

This enduring popularity comes despite the 71 per cent who said EPC ratings were important in their home buying decision making. According to Savills research, around a third of homes in England and Wales built pre-war still carry an EPC rating of E or below, increasing to 47 per cent for those built pre-1900. That said, there are significant opportunities for homeowners to reduce the overall carbon footprint of older buildings without compromising their historic significance.

While demand for these as well as more modern and new build homes shows no signs of abating, our survey also underlines the well-publicised under-supply in the current market.

Almost all buyers say that the lack of available housing stock is having a negative effect on their ability to move. This is being felt most acutely at the top end of the market, with 94 per cent of buyers searching for £1 million-plus homes reporting a lack of choice.

The imbalance of supply and demand, coupled with existing high levels of property wealth, will continue to fuel price growth in the coming months, despite the recent interest rate rises.

Of course, it also leaves some would-be sellers in a quandary, unsure whether or not to put their own house on the market without knowing that they'll be able to find somewhere suitable to buy. Our advice is to take the plunge. It may be possible to arrange a long completion date to fit your timescale and, by becoming a chain-free buyer, you also put yourself in a better position to proceed in this competitive market.

Further information

Contact Frances Clacy and Alistair Heather

View available properties for sale

Disclaimer

Savills plc published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 16:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVILLS PLC
12:47pWHAT HOME BUYERS WANT : Georgian still top of the wish list
PU
11:24aSAVILLS : Earth continues its expansion with appointment of new director Marylis Ramos
PU
04:33aSAVILLS : 6 of the best...Homes for golf fans
PU
04/07SAVILLS PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/07SAVILLS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/07SAVILLS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06REAL ESTATE INSIGHTS PODCAST : Applying environmental and social goals to commercial prope..
PU
04/06SAVILLS : FRP launches Glasgow office at newly refurbished The Beacon
PU
04/06LEVELLING UP EVERYWHERE : The West Midlands
PU
04/05SAVILLS : crowned Retail & Leisure Agency Team of the Year at Scottish Property Awards
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAVILLS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 118 M 2 770 M 2 770 M
Net income 2022 115 M 150 M 150 M
Net cash 2022 40,8 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 1 568 M 2 051 M 2 051 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 39 118
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SAVILLS PLC
Duration : Period :
Savills plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVILLS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 123,00 GBX
Average target price 1 436,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jeremy Mark Ridley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Ferguson Non-Executive Chairman
Stacey Lee Cartwright Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Florence Tondu-Melique Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVILLS PLC-20.24%2 051
CBRE GROUP, INC.-17.98%28 820
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.27%18 722
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED18.18%15 263
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.30%12 233
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.80%11 393