Savmobi Technology : Change in Shell Company Status - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): January 5, 2023

Savmobi Technology, Inc.

Nevada 333-206804 47-3240707

Building B8, China Zhigu, Yinhu Street, Fuyang District

Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

+8657187197085

Item 5.06 Change in Shell Company Status

On December 15, 2022, Savmobi Technology, Inc. ("SVMB," or the "Company") entered into a share exchange agreement (the "Share Exchange Agreement") with Intellegence Parking Group Limited ("Intellegence"), a Cayman Island company formed on June 29, 2022, Chen Xinxin ("Xinxin"), the officer and director, and control shareholder of Intelligence and the shareholders of Intelligence (the "Shareholders"), which closed on January 5, 2023. Under the Share Exchange Agreement, One Hundred Percent (100%) of the ownership interest of Intellegence was exchanged for 1,000,000,000 shares of common stock of SVMB issued to the Shareholders, in accordance with the Share Exchange Agreement.

On January 5, 2023, we acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Intellegence pursuant to the Share Exchange Agreement and Intellegence became our wholly owned subsidiary. The acquisition was accounted for as a recapitalization effected by a share exchange, wherein Intellegence is considered the acquirer for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Immediately after completion of such share exchange, the Company will held a total of 200,000,000 issued and outstanding shares of Intellegence. Zhang Guowei is the sole director of Intellegence Parking Group Limited.

Consequently, the Company has ceased to fall under the definition of shell company as define in Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and Intellegence is now a wholly owned subsidiary.

