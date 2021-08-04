Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Savola Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2050   SA0007879162

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(2050)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAVOLA : ANNOUNCES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 30-06-2021 (SIX MONTHS)

08/04/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Revenue by segment before inter segment eliminations:

For the current period as compared to same period previous year, revenues decreased in the Retail and Frozen Foods segments by 15.2% and 17.2% respectively. While revenues increased in the Food processing and Food Services segments by 18.0% and 35.3% respectively, compared to same period previous year.

The decrease in the revenues of the retail and frozen food sectors in the current period compared to the same period last year was mainly due to the impact of consumer buying behaviour that occurred during the lockdown and curfew in the comparative period, as well as the buying behaviour prior to the increase in value-added taxes. In addition, during the current period, a negative impact of a weaker consumer base and lower buying power resulted in the decline.

Further, the increase in the volumes sold and product prices had a positive impact on the revenues of the food processing sector and the absence of exceptional circumstances related to the pandemic had a positive impact on the food services sector during the current period compared to the same period last year.

Net profit by segment:

The Retail segment recorded a net loss of SAR 78.76 million during the current period compared to a net profit of SAR 158.17 million same period previous year.

The Food services segment recorded a net profit of SAR 51.42 million during the current period compared to a net loss of SAR 11.71 million same period previous year.

The net profit from frozen foods and investments segments decreased by 37.4% and 8.6% respectively. Whereas the net profit from Food processing segment increased by 3.6%.

The Condensed Consolidated Financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2021, will be available through the following link on Savola's website, and Savola's Investment Relation App after sending it to the relevant authorities:

http://www.savola.com/SavolaE/Financial_Reports.php

The quarterly investor presentation will be available on Savola's website within the Investors section at the following link:

https://www.savola.com/en/investors/investor-relations/financial-information/earnings-presentations

Disclaimer

SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 10:45:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
06:46aSAVOLA : Announces the interim financial results for the period ended on 30-06-2..
PU
05/03SAVOLA : 2021 Investor Presentation - 1st Quarter 2021
PU
04/29Savola Group Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/29SAVOLA : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ended on 2021-03..
PU
04/29Savola Group Company Approves Cash Dividends to the Shareholders for the Year..
CI
04/29Savola Group Company Announces Board Changes
CI
04/29SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27SAVOLA : 2021 1st Quarter Results
PU
04/21SAVOLA : Announces to its Shareholders the Commencement Date of the Electronic V..
PU
04/06SAVOLA : Correction to the announcement of Savola Group regarding the invitation..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 537 M 6 010 M 6 010 M
Net income 2021 928 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2021 8 801 M 2 347 M 2 347 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 22 920 M 6 112 M 6 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Savola Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 42,95 SAR
Average target price 42,19 SAR
Spread / Average Target -1,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Fatani Group Chief Executive Officer
Wajid Usman Khan Group Chief Financial Officer
Sulaiman Abdulkader A. Mohsin Al-Muhaidib Chairman
Al-Nour Ali Saad Secretary, Executive Director-Legal & Compliance
Mohammad Nasr Executive Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY1.06%6 112
NESTLÉ S.A.9.44%346 893
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.40%88 594
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.60%61 176
DANONE18.36%49 095
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY12.35%47 629