    2050   SA0007879162

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(2050)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
32.90 SAR   +0.77%
SAVOLA : 2022 2nd Quarter Results
SAVOLA : Investor Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2022
Savola Group Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Savola : 2022 2nd Quarter Results

08/29/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - (UNAUDITED) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 together with the Independent Auditor's Review Report

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - (UNAUDITED) For the six-monthperiod ended June 30, 2022

INDEX

Page

Independent auditor's report on review of the condensed consolidated interim financial

-

statements

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

1

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

2 - 3

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

4

- 5

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

6

- 7

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

8 - 31

KPMG Professional Services

ةينهملا تاراشتسلال يج مإ يب يك

Zahran Business Center

لامعلأل نارهزلا زكرم

Prince Sultan Street

ناطلس ريملأا عراش

P.O. Box 55078

55078 ب.ص

Jeddah 21534

21534 هدـج

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ةيدوعسلا ةيبرعلا ةكلمملا

Commercial Registration No 4030290792

4030290792 مقر يراجت لجس

Headquarters in Riyadh

ضايرلا يف يسيئرلا زكرملا

Independent auditor's report on review of condensed

consolidated interim financial statements

To the Shareholders of Savola Group Company

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying June 30, 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Savola Group Company ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") which comprises:

  • the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2022;
  • the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three- month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022;
  • the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022;
  • the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022; and
  • the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying June 30, 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Savola Group Company and its subsidiaries are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For KPMG Professional Services

______________________

Nasser Ahmed Al Shutairy License No. 454

Jeddah, August 24, 2022

Corresponding to Muharram 26, 1444H

KPMG Professional Services, a professional closed joint stock company registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With the paid-up capital of (25,000,000) SAR. (Previously known as "KPMG Al Fozan & Partners Certified Public Accountants") A non-partner member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.

نوعجارمو نوبساحم هاكرشو نازوفلا يج مإ يب يك ةكرش" ًاقباس ةامسملا ،لماكلاب عوفدم يدوعس ريال )25,000,000( هلام سأر ،ةيدوعسلا ةيبرعلا ةكلمملا يف ةلجسم ،ةلفقم ةمهاسم ةينهم ةكرش ةينهملا تاراشتسلال يج مإ يب يك ةظوفحم قوقحلا عيمج .نامضب ةدودحم ةيزيلجنا ةكرش ،ةدودحملا ةيملاعلا يج مإ يب يك ـل ةعباتلاو ةلقتسملا يج مإ يب يك تاكرشل ةيملاعلا ةكبشلا يف كيرش ريغ وضع يه و ."نوينوناق

Commercial Registration of the headquarters in Riyadh is 1010425494.

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in thousands of Saudi Riyal unless otherwise stated)

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

5,839,933

5,872,464

Right-of-use assets

3,307,705

3,313,227

Intangible assets and goodwill

1,850,086

1,857,836

Investment property

166,457

68,140

Equity-accounted investees

5

8,926,414

8,986,236

Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

6

400,259

475,425

Derivative

943

2,493

Deferred tax asset

29,012

28,803

Non-current assets

20,520,809

20,604,624

Inventories

4,269,705

3,601,683

Trade receivables

2,062,050

1,606,635

Prepayments and other receivables

1,649,536

1,331,118

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

6

27,232

27,069

Cash and bank balances

4

1,879,841

1,374,790

Current assets

9,888,364

7,941,295

TOTAL ASSETS

30,409,173

28,545,919

EQUITY

Share capital

7

5,339,807

5,339,807

Share premium

342,974

342,974

Shares held under employees' share based payment plan

8

(51,862)

(30,433)

Statutory reserve

9

1,774,085

1,774,085

General reserve

4,000

4,000

Other reserves

(316,557)

(104,866)

Effect of transactions with non-controlling interests without

change in control

(187,979)

(187,979)

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,866,660)

(1,899,084)

Retained earnings

3,218,088

2,840,089

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

8,255,896

8,078,593

Non-controlling interests

1,078,728

1,013,220

TOTAL EQUITY

9,334,624

9,091,813

LIABILITIES

Loans and borrowings

10

4,963,608

5,136,640

Lease liabilities

3,250,824

3,288,518

Employee benefits

871,037

857,358

Long-term payables

255,873

256,895

Derivative

153,513

164,220

Provision against asset restoration

148,371

148,006

Deferred tax liability

129,308

144,349

Non-current liabilities

9,772,534

9,995,986

Loans and borrowings

10

4,280,873

3,324,513

Lease liabilities

569,545

568,480

Trade payables

3,469,732

2,907,854

Accrued and other liabilities

2,981,865

2,657,273

Current liabilities

11,302,015

9,458,120

TOTAL LIABILITIES

21,074,549

19,454,106

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

30,409,173

28,545,919

The accompanying notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY (A Saudi Joint Stock Company)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Expressed in thousands of Saudi Riyal unless otherwise stated)

Note

Three-month period

Six-month period

ended June 30

ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

15

6,888,305

5,900,955

14,377,656

11,854,525

Cost of revenues

15

(5,640,642)

(4,783,335)

(11,844,581)

(9,525,279)

Gross profit

1,247,663

1,117,620

2,533,075

2,329,246

Share of results in investment in

equity-accounted investees, net of

zakat and tax

196,704

171,783

392,680

300,252

Administrative expenses

(246,417)

(205,692)

(478,257)

(453,336)

Selling and distribution expenses

(694,353)

(669,401)

(1,415,025)

(1,389,141)

Results from operating activities

503,597

414,310

1,032,473

787,021

Finance income

12,710

13,019

34,400

28,457

Finance cost

(181,272)

(146,691)

(362,885)

(313,915)

Net finance cost

(168,562)

(133,672)

(328,485)

(285,458)

Profit before zakat and income tax

335,035

280,638

703,988

501,563

Zakat and income tax expense

11

(55,783)

(30,182)

(118,077)

(59,783)

Profit for the period

279,252

250,456

585,911

441,780

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss

Investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income - net

change in fair value

(116,497)

111,463

(101,427)

248,530

Items that may be reclassified to

profit or loss

Foreign operations - foreign

currency translation differences

135,246

36,883

42,801

32,260

Investment in equity accounted

investees - share of other

comprehensive income

(18,567)

(31,011)

(95,568)

(35,174)

Cash flow hedges - effective portion

of changes in fair value

(28,158)

22,602

(31,192)

13,208

Other comprehensive (loss) /

income

(27,976)

139,937

(185,386)

258,824

Total comprehensive income

251,276

390,393

400,525

700,604

for the period

The accompanying notes 1 to 21 form an integral part of these condensed

consolidated interim financial statements.

2

SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 16:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
