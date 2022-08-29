Savola : 2022 2nd Quarter Results

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - (UNAUDITED) For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 together with the Independent Auditor's Review Report
SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
(A Saudi Joint Stock Company)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - (UNAUDITED) For thesix-monthperiod ended June 30, 2022
INDEX
Page
Independent auditor's report on review of the condensed consolidated interim financial
-
statements
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
1
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
2 - 3
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
4
- 5
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
6
- 7
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
8 - 31
Independent auditor's report on review of condensed
consolidated interim financial statements
To the Shareholders of Savola Group Company
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying June 30, 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Savola Group Company ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") which comprises:
the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2022;
the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three- month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022;
the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022;
the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022; and
the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying June 30, 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Savola Group Company and its subsidiaries are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
For KPMG Professional Services
______________________
Nasser Ahmed Al Shutairy License No. 454
Jeddah, August 24, 2022
Corresponding to Muharram 26, 1444H
KPMG Professional Services, a professional closed joint stock company registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With the paid-up capital of (25,000,000) SAR. (Previously known as "KPMG Al Fozan & Partners Certified Public Accountants") A non-partner member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved.
