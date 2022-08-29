Savola : 2022 2nd Quarter Results

KPMG Professional Services ةينهملا تاراشتسلال يج مإ يب يك Zahran Business Center لامعلأل نارهزلا زكرم Prince Sultan Street ناطلس ريملأا عراش P.O. Box 55078 55078 ب.ص Jeddah 21534 21534 هدـج Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ةيدوعسلا ةيبرعلا ةكلمملا Commercial Registration No 4030290792 4030290792 مقر يراجت لجس Headquarters in Riyadh ضايرلا يف يسيئرلا زكرملا

Independent auditor's report on review of condensed

consolidated interim financial statements

To the Shareholders of Savola Group Company

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying June 30, 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Savola Group Company ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") which comprises:

the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2022;

the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three- month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022;

the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022;

the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022; and

the notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing that are endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying June 30, 2022 condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Savola Group Company and its subsidiaries are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' that is endorsed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

For KPMG Professional Services

______________________

Nasser Ahmed Al Shutairy License No. 454

Jeddah, August 24, 2022

Corresponding to Muharram 26, 1444H

