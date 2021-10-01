Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Savola Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2050   SA0007879162

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(2050)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savola : Announces that its subsidiary Savola Foods Company has obtained a No-Objection Certificate with respect to the completion of the economic concentration transaction relating to the Acquisition of Bayara Holding Limited.

10/01/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION
Announcement Detail With reference to Savola Group Company (The Group) announcement published on the Saudi Stock Exchange website (Tadawul) dated 11/07/2021 regarding the binding agreement that its wholly owned subsidiary Savola Foods Company (SFC) has signed to acquire 100% of Bayara Holding Limited, which operates in manufacturing and distributing of branded healthy snacks (raw & roasted nuts, dates, seeds, dried fruits, and confectionery) and cooking ingredients (herbs, spices and pulses), The Group would like to announce that SFC has obtained on 30 September, 2021 a No-Objection Certificate with respect to the completion of the economic concentration transaction relating to the acquisition deal.

In this respect, Savola Group will announce any material developments as and when they occur.

Disclaimer

SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
12:12aSAVOLA : Announces that its subsidiary Savola Foods Company has obtained a No-Objection Ce..
PU
09/13SAVOLA : Announces the Results of its Shares Buy-back (First Tranche)
PU
08/05SAVOLA : 2021 2nd Quarter Results
PU
08/04Savola Group Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/04SAVOLA : Announces the interim financial results for the period ended on 30-06-2021 (six m..
PU
05/03SAVOLA : 2021 Investor Presentation - 1st Quarter 2021
PU
04/29Savola Group Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/29SAVOLA : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ended on 2021-03-31 ( Thre..
PU
04/29Savola Group Company Approves Cash Dividends to the Shareholders for the Year 2020, Pay..
CI
04/29Savola Group Company Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 188 M 5 915 M 5 915 M
Net income 2021 867 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2021 9 830 M 2 621 M 2 621 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 20 011 M 5 335 M 5 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Savola Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,50 SAR
Average target price 40,69 SAR
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Fatani Group Chief Executive Officer
Wajid Usman Khan Group Chief Financial Officer
Sulaiman Abdulkader A. Mohsin Al-Muhaidib Non-Executive Chairman
Al-Nour Ali Saad Secretary, Executive Director-Legal & Compliance
Mohammad Nasr Executive Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY-11.76%5 392
NESTLÉ S.A.7.87%331 486
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.99%82 541
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-35.91%57 989
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.23%45 914
DANONE10.42%44 882