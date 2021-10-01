Savola : Announces that its subsidiary Savola Foods Company has obtained a No-Objection Certificate with respect to the completion of the economic concentration transaction relating to the Acquisition of Bayara Holding Limited.

Announcement Detail

With reference to Savola Group Company (The Group) announcement published on the Saudi Stock Exchange website (Tadawul) dated 11/07/2021 regarding the binding agreement that its wholly owned subsidiary Savola Foods Company (SFC) has signed to acquire 100% of Bayara Holding Limited, which operates in manufacturing and distributing of branded healthy snacks (raw & roasted nuts, dates, seeds, dried fruits, and confectionery) and cooking ingredients (herbs, spices and pulses), The Group would like to announce that SFC has obtained on 30 September, 2021 a No-Objection Certificate with respect to the completion of the economic concentration transaction relating to the acquisition deal. In this respect, Savola Group will announce any material developments as and when they occur.