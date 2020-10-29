Savola : Announces the resignation of the Group CEO and appoint a new Group CEO

Introduction

The Savola Group would like to announce its Board of Directors acceptance of the resignation of the Group's Chief Executive Officer; Eng. Anees Ahmed Moumina during its meeting held on 28th October 2020. Anees Moumina submitted his resignation due to personal reasons. His resignation will take effect as of January 1st, 2021. Hence, Eng. Anees will continue his role until the end of the current year, 2020. The Savola Group's Board Members extended their sincere thanks and appreciation to Eng. Anees Ahmed Moumina for his commitment, dedication and hard work exerted during his office term. The Board also wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. The Board also decided in the same meeting based on the Remuneration and Nomination Committee recommendation to appoint Mr. Waleed Khalid Fatani in the position of the CEO of the Savola Group. Mr. Waleed Fatani will start officially his role effective, January 1st, 2021.