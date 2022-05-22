Savola : Investor Presentation - 1st Quarter 2022

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements.
Group Key Financial Highlights
Performance by Segment
GROUP - HIGHLIGHTS
Business Highlights
Revenues
Profitability
During Q1 2022, Savola Group witnessed YoY improvement in revenues across all business segments; driven by:
Foods segment witnessed increases in prices in response to higher commodity prices and continued B2B volume growth
Retail segment showed topline growth compared to last year and witnessed YoY decline in losses
Food service segment continued to grow YoY both in top line and bottom line
Savola Group recorded 25.8% growth in topline driven by ~49% growth in the foods segment and ~3% growth in retail segment
Growth in foods segment was largely driven by edible oil category in KSA and Egypt as a result of increase in volumes and prices
The Group recorded EBITDA of SAR 781mn in Q1 2022 compared to SAR 641mn last year
Net Income reached SAR 271mn in Q1 2022 compared to SAR 154mn last year (+76% growth) primarily attributable to higher net income in foods segment, lower losses in retail segment and higher share of income from associates
GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-21
Q1-22
Q1-21
Q1-22
▪
Group reported YoY growth due
to:
Q1-19
⁻
Higher prices and recovery of
B2B channel in the foods
+26%
+6%
segment
⁻ YoY growth in retail segment
Sales
5,954
7,489
Gross Profit
1,212
1,285
driven
by
earlier
Ramadan
season
⁻ Growth in foodservice segment
20.4%
17.2%
▪
Overall YoY lower gross margins
due to higher competition in
+22%
+76%
retail and the cost increases
EBITDA
641
781
Net Income
271
154
10.8%
10.4%
2.6%
3.6%
*In Q1 2021, Savola Foods provisioned SAR 23 million in emerging markets
Note: numbers are rounded
