  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Savola Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2050   SA0007879162

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(2050)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  05-18
36.60 SAR   -1.35%
09:46aSAVOLA : Investor Presentation - 1st Quarter 2022
PU
05/17Savola Group Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/17SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Savola : Investor Presentation - 1st Quarter 2022

05/22/2022 | 09:46am EDT
Savola Group

Earnings Presentation | Q1 2022

www.savola.com

DISCLAIMER

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Savola Group (Savola or Group), its subsidiaries and its affiliates (the "Companies") referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements of the Companies, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise.

Information contained in this presentation is subject to change without further notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning The Savola Group and its affiliates. We do not make any representation regarding, and assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, to any information contained herein.

2

  1. Group Key Financial Highlights
  2. Performance by Segment

3

GROUP - HIGHLIGHTS

Business Highlights

Revenues

Profitability

  • During Q1 2022, Savola Group witnessed YoY improvement in revenues across all business segments; driven by:
    • Foods segment witnessed increases in prices in response to higher commodity prices and continued B2B volume growth
    • Retail segment showed topline growth compared to last year and witnessed YoY decline in losses
    • Food service segment continued to grow YoY both in top line and bottom line
  • Savola Group recorded 25.8% growth in topline driven by ~49% growth in the foods segment and ~3% growth in retail segment
  • Growth in foods segment was largely driven by edible oil category in KSA and Egypt as a result of increase in volumes and prices
  • The Group recorded EBITDA of SAR 781mn in Q1 2022 compared to SAR 641mn last year
  • Net Income reached SAR 271mn in Q1 2022 compared to SAR 154mn last year (+76% growth) primarily attributable to higher net income in foods segment, lower losses in retail segment and higher share of income from associates

4

GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-21

Q1-22

Q1-21

Q1-22

Group reported YoY growth due

to:

Q1-19

Higher prices and recovery of

B2B channel in the foods

+26%

+6%

segment

YoY growth in retail segment

Sales

5,954

7,489

Gross Profit

1,212

1,285

driven

by

earlier

Ramadan

season

Growth in foodservice segment

20.4%

17.2%

Overall YoY lower gross margins

due to higher competition in

+22%

+76%

retail and the cost increases

EBITDA

641

781

Net Income

271

154

10.8%

10.4%

2.6%

3.6%

*In Q1 2021, Savola Foods provisioned SAR 23 million in emerging markets

Note: numbers are rounded

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 13:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 179 M 6 446 M 6 446 M
Net income 2022 879 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2022 8 753 M 2 334 M 2 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 19 506 M 5 200 M 5 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Technical analysis trends SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,60 SAR
Average target price 34,98 SAR
Spread / Average Target -4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed Fatani Group Chief Executive Officer
Wajid Usman Khan Group Chief Financial Officer
Sulaiman Abdulkader A. Mohsin Al-Muhaidib Non-Executive Chairman
Al-Nour Ali Saad Secretary, Executive Director-Legal & Compliance
Mohammad Nasr Executive Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY14.55%5 200
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.17%320 212
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.72%84 682
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.07%47 267
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.88%46 963
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.98%42 556