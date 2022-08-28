Savola : Investor Presentation - 2nd Quarter 2022

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Savola Group (Savola or Group), its subsidiaries and its affiliates (the "Companies") referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements of the Companies, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise.
Information contained in this presentation is subject to change without further notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning The Savola Group and its affiliates. We do not make any representation regarding, and assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, to any information contained herein.
Group Key Financial Highlights
Performance by Segment
GROUP - HIGHLIGHTS
Business Highlights
Revenues
Profitability
For YTD June 2022, Savola Group reported strong financial performance overall:
Foods segment growth momentum continued with higher volume growth despite volatile commodity prices
Retail segment witnessed slight decline as expected on the back of our continued CXR program and closure of some stores as compared to the same period last year
Savola Group reported topline growth of 21 % during the YTD June 2022 period
Foods processing segment grew by about 51% in revenues led mainly by overall 5% growth in volumes and higher pricing
Retail segment reported about 6% decline mainly due to store closures and revamp works in some of our CXR stores
Gross profit reached SAR 2.5 billion which is higher by 9% YoY primarily driven by higher volumes and better pricing in foods processing segment. The margin declined to 18% primarily due to higher commodity prices in the food segment
The Group recorded EBTIDA of SAR 1.5 billion with a margin of 11%
Net Income reached SAR 485 million compared to SAR 354 million last year; the improvement is primarily attributable to the performance of the foods segment and share of profit from associates
GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-21
Q1-22
Q2-21
Q2-22
YTD-21YTD-22
+26%
Sales
5,954
7,489
+17%
5,901
6,888
+21%
11,855
14,378
+6%
Gross Profit
1,212
1,285
20.4%
17.2%
+12%
1,118
1,248
18.9%
18.1%
+9%
2,329
2,533
19.6%
17.6%
SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 14:40:07 UTC.