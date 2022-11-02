Advanced search
    2050   SA0007879162

SAVOLA GROUP COMPANY

(2050)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
29.15 SAR   -0.51%
02:50aSavola : Investor Presentation - 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
11/01Savola : 2022 3rd Quarter Results
PU
10/31Savola Group Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Savola : Investor Presentation - 3rd Quarter 2022

11/02/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Savola Group

Earnings Presentation | YTD Q3 2022

www.savola.com

DISCLAIMER

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of words like "plans,"

"expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All

statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Savola Group (Savola or Group), its subsidiaries and its affiliates (the "Companies") referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results, performance or achievements of the Companies, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise.

Information contained in this presentation is subject to change without further notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, and it may not contain all material information concerning The Savola Group and its affiliates. We do not make any representation regarding and assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of, or any errors or omissions in, to any information contained herein.

2

  1. Group Key Financial Highlights
  2. Performance by Segment

3

GROUP - HIGHLIGHTS

Business Highlights

Revenues

Profitability

  • For YTD Sep 2022, Savola Group reported robust financial performance overall:
    • Foods segment continued to show robust growth YoY despite volatile commodity prices and macro challenges
    • Retail segment reported a slight decline, as expected, on the back of the CXR program in addition to the closure of some stores
    • CXR program is yielding positive outcomes so far in terms of higher sales intensity in most of the stores completed so far
  • Savola Group reported topline growth of 20 % during the YTD Sep 2022 period
  • Foods processing segment grew by about 47% in revenues, led mainly by volumes growth in oil segment and higher pricing in all segments
  • Retail segment reported about 6% decline, mainly due to store closures and revamp works in some of the CXR stores
  • Gross profit reached SAR 3.7 billion, which is higher by 10% YoY, primarily driven by better pricing in the foods processing segment. The margin declined from 18.7% to 17.2% primarily due to higher commodity costs in the food segment
  • The Group recorded EBTIDA of SAR 2.2 billion with a margin of 10.4%
  • Net Income reached SAR 648 million compared to SAR 476 million last year; the improvement is primarily attributable to the performance of the foods segment and share of profit from associates

4

GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Margin

SAR in millions

Q1-21

Q1-22

Q2-21

Q2-22

Q3-21

Q3-22

YTD-21

YTD-22

+26%

+17%

+17%

+20%

Sales

5,954

7,489

5,912

6,888

6,048

7,072

17,914

21,450

+6%

+12%

+12%

+10%

Gross Profit

1,212

1,285

1,116

1,248

1,024

1,149

3,351

3,682

20.4%

17.2%

18.9%

18.1%

16.9%

16.2%

183..4%7%

17.2%

Note: numbers are rounded

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 06:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
