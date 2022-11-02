Savola : Investor Presentation - 3rd Quarter 2022

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of words like "plans,"
Group Key Financial Highlights
Performance by Segment
3
GROUP - HIGHLIGHTS
Business Highlights
Revenues
Profitability
For YTD Sep 2022, Savola Group reported robust financial performance overall:
Foods segment continued to show robust growth YoY despite volatile commodity prices and macro challenges
Retail segment reported a slight decline, as expected, on the back of the CXR program in addition to the closure of some stores
CXR program is yielding positive outcomes so far in terms of higher sales intensity in most of the stores completed so far
Savola Group reported topline growth of 20 % during the YTD Sep 2022 period
Foods processing segment grew by about 47% in revenues, led mainly by volumes growth in oil segment and higher pricing in all segments
Retail segment reported about 6% decline, mainly due to store closures and revamp works in some of the CXR stores
Gross profit reached SAR 3.7 billion, which is higher by 10% YoY, primarily driven by better pricing in the foods processing segment. The margin declined from 18.7% to 17.2% primarily due to higher commodity costs in the food segment
The Group recorded EBTIDA of SAR 2.2 billion with a margin of 10.4%
Net Income reached SAR 648 million compared to SAR 476 million last year; the improvement is primarily attributable to the performance of the foods segment and share of profit from associates
GROUP - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Margin
SAR in millions
Q1-21
Q1-22
Q2-21
Q2-22
Q3-21
Q3-22
YTD-21
YTD-22
+26%
+17%
+17%
+20%
Sales
5,954
7,489
5,912
6,888
6,048
7,072
17,914
21,450
+6%
+12%
+12%
+10%
Gross Profit
1,212
1,285
1,116
1,248
1,024
1,149
3,351
3,682
20.4%
17.2%
18.9%
18.1%
16.9%
16.2%
16.9%
17.2%
Note: numbers are rounded
