Savola : Investor Presentation - 4th Quarter 2021

KEY MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2021
Business Highlights
• The group delivered strong performance across most segments despite the increase in global
food commodity prices and challenging grocery retail landscape in Saudi Arabia
Financial
Performance
Strategic Initiatives
Dividends
Savola Group reported 13.6% topline growth during 2021; driven by the improvement in our foods business
Net Income reached to SAR 222mn in 2021 compared to SAR 911mn last year due to decline in the retail business profitability and one-off asset impairment provisions
Acquired 100% stake in Bayara (a leading regional player in nuts, spices and pulses) to accelerateSavola's strategy to entervalue-addedfood categories associated with health, convenience and youth driven trends
Successful activation of our Corporate Venture Capital Program by investing in food, retail and consumer space disruptors in US, UAE and Egypt
Savola Group Board has recommended a dividend distribution of SAR 106.8 mn to the shareholders for the period ending 31 Dec 2021; this translates into a payout ratio of 48% and DPS of SAR 0.2/share
KSA - MACROECONOMIC HIGHLIGHTS
Combined POS and Cash Withdrawals, SAR bn
Saudi Unemployment Rate
120
Low base last year due
70%
to lockdown
100
50%
80
30%
60
40
10%
20
-10%
0
-30%
Jan Feb Mar Apr May
Jun Jul
Aug Sep Oct Nov
2020
2021
YoY Growth
Average Inflation Rate, %
15% VAT
Implementation
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
Jan-20Apr-20Jul-20Oct-20
Jan-21Apr-21Jul-21
Oct-21
Jan-22
General
F&B
COVID-19
Global Pandemic
15.4%
14.9%
12.5% 12.3%
12.0% 12.0% 11.8%
12.6%
11.7% 11.3% 11.3%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'20
'20
'20
'21
'21
'21
Expat Population Proxy, millions
Non Saudi insured persons
-0.5
(-7.0%)
8.0 8.1 7.8 7.7 7.47.0 6.86.6 6.4 6.3 6.1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
'19
'19
'19
'19
'20
'20
'20
'20
'21
'21
'21
Source: General Authority of Statistics, Saudi Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI), The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)
SELECTED MENA AND COMMODITIES OVERVIEW
Real GDP, % change
Selected Currency Highlights (rebased)
EgyptTurkey
Central Asia
TL
IRR
EGP
130.0
120.0
5.6%
3.6%
3.3%
2019
2020
2021E
9.0%
0.9%
1.8%
2019
2020
2021E
3.4%
110.0
2.5%
100.0
90.0
80.0
70.0
60.0
50.0
-6.8%
Real GDP, % change
40.0
2019
2020
2021E
Jan-21Mar-21May-21Jul-21
Sep-21Nov-21Jan-22
Average Inflation Rate, %
FAO Vegetable Oils and Sugar Indices (rebased)
Egypt
Turkey
Central Asia
Vegetable Oil*
Sugar**
250.0
13.9%
5.7%
4.5%
15.2%
17.0%
12.3%
39.3%
34.6%
36.4%
200.0
150.0
100.0
50.0
Jan-19
Jul-19
Jan-20
Jul-20
Jan-21
Jul-21
Jan-22
2019 2020 2021E 2019 2020 2021E
2019
2020
2021
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook Database October 2020, S&P Capital IQ, Food and
*Vegetable Oil Price Index consists of an average of 10 different oils weighted with average export trade shares of each oil product
Agriculture Organization (FAO)
**Sugar Price Index is an index form of the International Sugar Agreement prices
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
