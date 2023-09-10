This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on September 7, 2023 [Reference no.: 2023-01-104532(the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

מ"עב טירובס SAVOREAT LTD. (the "Company") 10 September 2023 To To The Israeli Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Sir and Madam,

Re:Debut Exposure Activity at the University of Colorado, Denver (CO, USA)

The Company wishes to update that the commercial marketing-exposure activity for the Company's 'Robot chef' machine system (type 1.1) (the "System"), in cooperation with Sodexo group1 (its business

partner for the US market since August 2021) ("Sodexo") began September 6, 2023, at the University

of Colorado, in Denver Colorado, USA (the "Exposure Activity").

The commencement of the Exposure Activity constitutes another yet important milestone2 which brings

the Company one step closer to commercial operation in the US, its main target market of operations.

The purpose of the Exposure Activity is to examine the Company's System penetration feasibility into

the US market (university segment first), with the aim of expanding to other segments and countries in

the US, in collaboration with Sodexo and/or other strategic partners.

The start of the Exposure Activity constitutes one of the Company's main goals for the year 2023, and in practice, is the Company's first commercial activity in the US market.