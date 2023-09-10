This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on September 7, 2023 [Reference no.: 2023-01-104532(the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
Re:Debut Exposure Activity at the University of Colorado, Denver (CO, USA)
The Company wishes to update that the commercial marketing-exposure activity for the Company's 'Robot chef' machine system (type 1.1) (the "System"), in cooperation with Sodexo group1 (its business
partner for the US market since August 2021) ("Sodexo") began September 6, 2023, at the University
of Colorado, in Denver Colorado, USA (the "Exposure Activity").
The commencement of the Exposure Activity constitutes another yet important milestone2 which brings
the Company one step closer to commercial operation in the US, its main target market of operations.
The purpose of the Exposure Activity is to examine the Company's System penetration feasibility into
the US market (university segment first), with the aim of expanding to other segments and countries in
the US, in collaboration with Sodexo and/or other strategic partners.
The start of the Exposure Activity constitutes one of the Company's main goals for the year 2023, and in practice, is the Company's first commercial activity in the US market.
About the 'Robot-Chef' System (Type 1.1)
The Company's Type 1.1 'Robot-Chef System is an advanced digital production system, which includes various improvements compared to the previous version as well as various updates designed to meet the demands of the US market in various aspects, including regarding output capabilities, ease of operation, adjusted supply voltages (electricity) specific to the USA, regulatory and standardization requirements, and more. This System is intended for the Company's commercial exposure activities in the US market, as part of the collaboration with the Sodexo Group at universities in Denver, Colorado, USA, and it successfully passed the tests and inspections and received the necessary approvals.
About the Plant-Based Meat Substitute Products
Among the products expected to be available as part of the commercial Exposure Activity on the sites: a plant-based hamburger and a plant-based breakfast sausage patty (the "Food Products").
About SavorEat Ltd.
SavorEat is developing an advanced digital plant-based meat substitutes production system, the purpose of which is to provide the consumer with a personalized eating experience 'on-site', which is as similar as possible (in taste and texture) to eating meat that originates from the animal.
Forward-looking Statements Cautionary Clause
The information and assessments as stated above, in connection with the commencement of the Exposure Activity, the completion of the regulatory and standardization procedures for the System, the successful and continued commercial penetration in other US states, the continuation of marketing activity, Systems deployment and commercial operation in the target markets, completion of regulatory procedures in other target markets and/or US states, commercial acceptance of type
1.1 or 2.0 Systems and/or further commercial activities in the US and/or other target markets, the ability to continue the Company's core activities in the coming period, and including schedules, dates, forecasts, deadlines, estimates, intentions and/or plans of the Company in connection with said information and assessments, include "forward-looking information", as the term is defined under the Israeli Securities Law, the realization of which is highly uncertain and may not materialize and/or will not materialize in full or as desired and/or materialize in a manner that is materially different from what was initially expected, inter alia due to unexpected factors beyond the Company's control, including changes in market conditions and/or competitive and business environments, non- acceptance of the System and/or the Food Products by the various target audiences in the US and/or failure of the System and/or the Food Products to penetrate the relevant markets and/or reach the relevant audiences, additional or other requirements by regulatory authorities in connection with the development, use and marketing of the System and/or the Food Products, requirement to continue research and/or development regarding the Company's Food Products and/or System (including the need to return to the characterization and/or design stages of the system), unexpected obstacle on the part of the Company and/or its business partners that will not allow penetration procedures at the desired time and/or to the desired extent and/or within the designated schedules (or will cause a postponement, delay or cancellation), failure to obtain the required financing for the Company's continuing operations as scheduled or planned as well as the realization of any of the Company's risk factors, as specified in section 1.33 of the Company's Annual Report.
Respectfully,
SavorEat Ltd.
Approved for reporting on behalf of the Company by:
Racheli Vizman, CEO and Director
Shai Sultan, CTO
