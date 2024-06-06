This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on June 6, 2024 [Reference no.: 20204-01-057670](the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

The Company is pleased to update that on June 5, 2024, it entered into a (non-exclusive) manufacturing

agreement with a well-known and veteran American manufacturer in the field of food production in the

territories of the United States (the "Manufacturer" and the "Agreement", respectively). To the best

of the Company's knowledge, the Manufacturer is the owner of a new and advanced food production

plant with many years of experience and knowledge in providing food production and logistics services

to the food service and retail industry in North America, and in addition, the plant meets the American

regulatory requirements for food manufacturing and adopts the latest industry production quality

standards.

The production agreement is intended to allow the Company to make progress in building its operational

infrastructure in the USA (as the main market the Company is targeting) and to establish the existing

commercial relationships and the construction of additional relationships, on an industrial scale, for

ongoing use and to create sufficient inventory for the company in its planned future operations in the

USA, among other things towards the commercialization of the Company's 'Robot-Chef' system in the

USA.

The Agreement refers to issues starting from the purchase of raw materials used for the Company's food

products, through their production and delivery to the Company's customers (within the cartridges

containing the compounds for the Company's food products). The Manufacturer has committed to

produce and supply the food products for the Company only, which will purchase it by providing

purchase orders, in accordance with the specifications, schedule, quantities, and prices stipulated in the

Agreement. The Agreement includes reference to various other issues as is customary in such