This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on June 6, 2024 [Reference no.: 20204-01-057670](the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
מ"עב טירובס
SAVOREAT LTD.
(the "Company")
6 June 2024
To
To
The Israeli Securities Authority
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
www.isa.gov.il
www.tase.co.il
Dear Sir and Madam,
Re: Immediate Report
The Company is pleased to update that on June 5, 2024, it entered into a (non-exclusive) manufacturing
agreement with a well-known and veteran American manufacturer in the field of food production in the
territories of the United States (the "Manufacturer" and the "Agreement", respectively). To the best
of the Company's knowledge, the Manufacturer is the owner of a new and advanced food production
plant with many years of experience and knowledge in providing food production and logistics services
to the food service and retail industry in North America, and in addition, the plant meets the American
regulatory requirements for food manufacturing and adopts the latest industry production quality
standards.
The production agreement is intended to allow the Company to make progress in building its operational
infrastructure in the USA (as the main market the Company is targeting) and to establish the existing
commercial relationships and the construction of additional relationships, on an industrial scale, for
ongoing use and to create sufficient inventory for the company in its planned future operations in the
USA, among other things towards the commercialization of the Company's 'Robot-Chef' system in the
USA.
The Agreement refers to issues starting from the purchase of raw materials used for the Company's food
products, through their production and delivery to the Company's customers (within the cartridges
containing the compounds for the Company's food products). The Manufacturer has committed to
produce and supply the food products for the Company only, which will purchase it by providing
purchase orders, in accordance with the specifications, schedule, quantities, and prices stipulated in the
Agreement. The Agreement includes reference to various other issues as is customary in such
1
agreements, including, among other things, regarding exclusivity, confidentiality and ownership of knowledge, materials and data used for the process and production of the compounds (owned by the Company), intellectual property rights related to production the compounds (owned by the Company), production under established production quality standards and security and quality control procedures, and according to established food safety packaging, marking, storage and transportation standards (under Manufacturer's responsibility). The Agreement is valid for a period of five years (unless canceled or terminated earlier upon specific cases and conditions, as detailed in the Agreement).
The Company believes that the Agreement with the US Manufacturer will reduce the risk that exists for the company in relying on only one single (local) manufacturer and places the Company in a much better position towards the possibility of commercializing its Robot-Chef (Type 2.0) system and its food products in different countries and territories in the USA by the end of 2024 and/or the beginning of 2025. In addition, the Company estimates, that entering into the Agreement will allow the Company to better deal with demands for the Company's food products, as they accumulate, as part of the marketing, distribution, and sales processes that the Company plans towards the end of 2024 and/or the beginning of 2025, in the USA.
Forward-lookingstatement disclaimer:The Company's information and assessments above, among other things, in connection with the reduction of the risk of dependence on a single manufacturer, promotion towards serial production and commercialization of the Robot-Chef systems, in the USA and/or in other countries and/or territories, the completion of the development of the Robot-Chef (Type 2.0) for commercial production, the completion of the regulatory process for the robot- Chef (Type 2.0), success in marketing the Company's technology (including the food products and/or the robot-chef system) into the American market and/or other markets, and developing the production capabilities required to provide for the expected demand (if any),including schedules, dates, forecasts, estimates, intentions, and/or plans of the Company related thereto, include "forward-looking information", as the term is defined under the Israeli Securities Law, the realization of which is highly uncertain and may not materialize and/or will not materialize in full or as desired and/or materialize in a manner that is materially different from what was initially expected, inter alia due to unexpected factors beyond the Company's control, including changes in market conditions and the competitive and business environment, non-acceptance of the products by the various target audiences in the US and/or failure of the products to penetrate the relevant markets and/or different age groups and/or different demographic groups, requirements of regulatory authorities in connection with approval of the assembly, use and marketing of the System and/or the Products under development by the Company, the need for further research and/or development procedures for any of the Company's food-products (including the need to return to the characterization and/or design phases of the System), an unexpected obstacle on the part of the Company and/or its business partners that will not allow penetration procedures at the desired time and/or scope and/or on the designated schedules (or will result in a postponement, delay or cancellation), the failure to obtain the necessary financing for the purpose of continuing to promote the development and marketing of the System and/or additional food products under development at a desirous time and scope, as well as the realization of some of the Company's risk factors, as detailed in section 1.33 of the Annual Report.1
1 The Company's periodic report for the year 2023, filed with the MAGNA on March 28, 2024 [reference number 2024-01-034644](the "Annual Report"), incorporated herein by reference.
2
About SavorEat Ltd.
SavorEat is developing a technological platform that enables the manufacturing of various types of food products through advanced digital production and cooking, the purpose of which is to provide the consumer with a unique and personalized eating experience for his preferences on-site at the catering place.
About the 'Robot-Chef' (Type 2:0)
The 'Robot-Chef' System is a hi-tech integrated unit for advanced digital production (with 3D printing capabilities) and for cooking (including roasting) food products, using an integral heating unit. The System enables the autonomous simultaneous systematic and automatic on-site production of food products, without human interfering, at the catering point (the place where the unit is placed).
About the Company's Food Products
The Company has completed the development of a series of plant-based meat substitutes food products, such as beef hamburger, turkey patty and ham (pork) sausage. The Company is examining the development of additional food products, which are not in the category of meat substitutes, and the development of food products that are not necessarily plant-based and that may include components of animal origin.
Respectfully,
SavorEat Ltd.
Approved for reporting on behalf of the Company by:
Racheli Vizman, CEO and Director
Yossi Hatan, CFO
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Savoreat Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 05:25:03 UTC.