Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SavorEat Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVRT   IL0011699787

SAVOREAT LTD.

(SVRT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/02
61.63 ILS   0.00%
02:52aSAVOREAT : Capital Market Presentation
PU
08/15Savoreat Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2020SavorEat Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of ILS 42.6 million.
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SavorEat : Capital Market Presentation

12/05/2021 | 02:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The information contained in the presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to make offers for the purchase of securities of SavorEat Ltd. (the "Company").

This presentation was prepared by the Company for the purpose of a general presentation of certain details about the Company, and therefore, the information contained therein is only concise, and does not exhaust the complete information about the Company and its activities.

This presentation is not intended to describe the Company's activities in full and in detail, and it is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's official public reports (the "Reports") through the Israeli Securities Authority's Distribution System (the MAGNA) and / or the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's information distribution system (the MAYA), including the Company's complete and final prospectus ( "The Prospectus"), and should be read in conjunction with such Reports and Prospectus published by the Company by virtue of the provisions of the Securities Law, 5728-1968 and regulations thereunder.

The information contained in this presentation does not purport to encompass or contain any information that may be relevant for the purpose of making any decision regarding investment in the Company's securities.

The following presentation may contain forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, projections about our business and our future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual events, results, performance, circumstances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors not under the Company's control, that include, but are not limited to: (1) Uncertainty in the global market; (2) Continued spread of the COVID-19 virus; (3) Exchange rate fluctuations; (4) Fluctuations in raw material prices and restrictions on their use; (5) Changes in regulation; (6) Fierce competition; (7) Lack of funding capabilities and sources for continued activities; (8) Technological developments and changes; (9) Slowdown in research and development process; (10) Dependence on professional and skilled manpower; (11) Failure to enter into cooperation agreements; (12) Intellectual property protection and Uncertainty regarding patent applications; (13) Failure in research and development plans; (14) lack of profitability in the coming years; (15) Restrictions by the Israeli Innovation Authority in connection with the transfer of production rights and / or the transfer of knowledge from the State of Israel.

The presentation includes data and statistical publications published by third parties, the content of which has not been independently reviewed by the Company, and for which the Company is not responsible. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this slides. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events that may lead to the actual events, results, performance, circumstances or achievements of the Company being different than as envisaged by such forward looking statements.

SavorEat is developing plant-based alternative products that feel and taste as close as possible to real meat.

The product will be made by a smart robot (digital manufacturing technology), incorporating integrated cooking system of the meat alternatives and dish preparation based on diner's preferences

The company's vision is to provide a customized, tasty, and healthy solution while solving significant challenges which the company has identified in the rapidly evolving meat alternatives market.

  • Over 100 million Americans are actively seeking alternatives to animal products.
    57% of all U.S. households purchased food from plant sources (over 71 million households).
  • Animal proteins are perceived as a high-fat saturated food, while plant proteins are rich in healthier dietary fibers, unsaturated fats, and antioxidants
  • By 2050, food production should increase by at least 56%
  • In 2050, we'll need to feed 10 billion people
  • Environmental and moral issues continue to concern consumers
  • The cost of slowdown in the global economy caused by COVID-19
  • > $55 billion annual cost caused by other food contamination

Sources: (1) Nielsen, WeForum, GFI

  • Plant-basedalternative protein companies received $2.1 billion in investments in 2020-the most capital raised in any single year in the industry's history and more than three times the $667 million raised in 2019
  • Plant-basedfoods sales have grown 43 percent in the past two years- nine times faster than total food sales while meat sales increased by 19.2%.
  • Plant-basedfood sales grew almost 2.5x faster than total food sales from 2018 to 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Savoreat Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 07:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAVOREAT LTD.
02:52aSAVOREAT : Capital Market Presentation
PU
08/15Savoreat Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2020SavorEat Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of ILS 42.6 million.
CI
2020SavorEat Ltd. has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -16,3 M -5,15 M -5,15 M
Net cash 2020 54,9 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 127 M 40,0 M 40,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart SAVOREAT LTD.
Duration : Period :
SavorEat Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Racheli Vizman Chief Executive Officer
Oded Shoseyov Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Moshe Aknin Chief Technology Officer
Doron Cohen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOREAT LTD.-49.23%40
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.13%52 485
AMPHENOL CORPORATION22.34%48 841
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.17%42 702
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.10.19%38 672
HEXAGON AB23.42%38 097