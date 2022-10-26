SavorEat : Commercial exposure of its unique technology and its products under development at several sites in Israel

This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on October 26, 2022 [Reference no.: 2022-01-129964] (the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail. מ"עב טירובס SAVOREAT LTD. (the "Company") 26 October 2022 To To The Israeli Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Madam and Sir, Re: Immediate Report The Company is pleased to update that it has commenced commercial exposure of its unique technology and its products under development at several sites in Israel where the Yarzin Sella Group operates. Yarzin Sella, a global high-end foodservice provider, operates its catering services, focusing on offices and workplaces of well-known leading high-tech companies (the "Sites" and the "Activity", respectively). The Activity has begun at the Headquarters of mobile and app Tech company, ironSource Israel, in Tel Aviv, and it is expected to begin soon at other Sites as well. This is in continuation of the cooperation with the Yarzin Sella Group regarding workplace catering at leading international companies in Israel and worldwide.1 The YSG has more than 10 years of experience in the workplace catering market segment. To the best of the Company's knowledge, YSG provides catering services to the high-tech market, including international companies with operations in Israel, including Google, Meta (Facebook), Playtika and more.2 The Activity is the Company's foray into the corporate office market segment, which is another significant segment that the Company has marked as one of its targets for this year.3 The target audience The Company entered in November 2021 into a cooperation agreement with the Yazin-Sella group, regarding cooperation and consulting in connection with conducting pilots and future commercialization activities of the Company's products which under development, in Israel and worldwide (Israel first) (the " Cooperation Agreement " and " YSG ", respectively). For details regarding the Cooperation Agreement, see section 1.27(D) to Chapter A (Description of the Corporation's Business) to the Company's Periodic Report for the year 2021, published with the MAGNA on March 9, 2022 (as amended on March 17, 2022), Reference No. 2022-01-027778] (the " Annual Report ") included herein by reference. https://www.globes.co.il/news/article.aspx?did=1001376398 This is in addition to restaurants segment, where the Company operates in cooperation with the BBB burger chain. 1

in the segment of workplace catering in general, and in high-tech companies in particular, is a specific kind of audience with consumer characteristics towards which the Company directs the products it develops. In accordance with the provisions of the Cooperation Agreement between the parties, the Yarzin -Sella Group will commercially reveal the Company's technological solution4 and will market the Company's products by operating the Company's 'robot-chef' systems that will be installed on the Sites (the "Technology", the "Products" and the "System", respectively). The Site's employees and other guests will experience the Technology and will be able to consume the Products as part of the available nutrition solutions offered on the Sites. As part of the Activity, the Company will place and the Yarzin Sella Group will operate, several units of the System and provide the cartridges for the production of the Products on the various Sites, and the latter received a temporary license to use the Company's Technology on the Sites for the purpose of marketing and selling them, and it will also pay the Company reasonable costs and expenses and other amounts as determined between the parties in connection with the Activity. As mentioned, the beginning of the Activity is expected to begin at several sites about the same time, with the first Site chosen being the offices of the ironSource company. The current Activity joins the ongoing efforts and resources that the Company invested (and continues to invest) during the past year in exposing the Technology and Products to diverse audiences and in different markets in Israel and abroad,5 including (in Israel) - the BBB burger chain, the Hebrew University and during the coming quarter in other leading high-tech companies in Israel (through similar collaborations), and also (in the USA) - at the American Restaurant Association (NRA) conference in Chicago and later at Universities in Colorado.6 The Company believes that it will continue to take part in the local and international workplaces catering market, and will continue to operate in other sites of high-tech companies in Israel in particular, and that these actions will strengthen its ability to establish its global reputation, promote the commercialization of the Technology and the Products under development, and will increase the chances of the success of its Products to reach a significant part in the global workplace catering market. A system for the advanced digital production of various plant-based meat substitutes products, the purpose of which is to give the consumer a personalized on-site eating experience. For further details, see Section 7 of Chapter A (updating the description of the corporation's business) of the Company's median report for the first half of the year 2022, published in the MAGNA distribution system on August 25, 2022, reference number 2022-01-134085] (the " Semi-Annual Report ") included herein by reference. For details about the anticipated commercial exposure of the Technology in Colorado, USA, in collaboration with Sodexo, see section 7.2 of the Semi-Annual Report, included herein by reference 2