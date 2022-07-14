Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. SavorEat Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVRT   IL0011699787

SAVOREAT LTD.

(SVRT)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-12
35.26 ILS    0.00%
09:24aSAVOREAT : Completed research and development processes for two new products
PU
03/09SavorEat Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/16SAVOREAT : Successfully concludes its first of a kind commercial reveal event of its technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SavorEat : Completed research and development processes for two new products

07/14/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on July 14, 2022[Reference no. 2022-01-089539] (the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

מ"עב טירובס

SAVOREAT LTD.

(the "Company")

14 July 2022

To

To

The Israeli Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sir and Madam,

Re: Immediate Report

The Company is pleased to update that it has completed research and development processes for two

new products, Turkey-Burger, and Breakfast Pork Patty, both are plant-based meat substitutes (the

"New Products") and are primarily intended for the American market.

Developing a portfolio of new products based on the Company's technology is part of the Company's MO for creating future pipeline and growth engines.1 The Company sees potential in the New

Products and believes that the unique formulations combined with the unique way of preparing them

in the 'Robot-Chef' system developed by the Company will allow it to reach additional potential

consumers in the relevant target markets (mainly US).

The meat substitutes market in general is estimated at $ 13 billion by the end of the year (2022) and is

expected to grow to about $ 235 billion in the next decade, a 33.6% increase in average annual growth

rate (CAGR), with Mexico leading per capita consumption of meat substitutes, followed by Japan and China. USA and Europe.2

The Company is exploring ways to further business development of the New Products, including

designating the New Products developed for the United States as part of existing and future

  1. For details regarding the Company's research and development activities and new products, see sections 1.10 and 1.18 of Chapter A (description of the corporation's business) of the Company's periodic report for 2021, filed with the MAGNA distribution system, on March 9, 2022 (and amended on March 17, 2022) [reference number 2022-01-027778] (the "Annual Report"), which is hereby incorporated by reference. For details regarding the Company's license agreement with Yissum and regarding the Company's objectives for 2022 onwards, see sections 1.20 and 1.30, respectively, of the Annual Report, which are hereby incorporated by reference.
  2. https://www.factmr.com/report/meat-substitute-market#:~:text=Demand%20for%20meat%20substitutes%20was,to%20reach%20US%24%20235%20Bn

1

collaborations.

About SavorEat

SavorEat Ltd. is developing a system for advanced digital production of various types of plant-based meat substitutes, the purpose of which is to provide the consumer with a customized eating experience that is as similar as possible (in taste and texture) to eating meat of animal origin. The first product the Company focuses on is a plant-based burger.

Forward-lookingStatements Cautionary Clause- The Company's information and assessments as stated above, in connection with the New Products, markets sizes, continued development and/or success in reaching new markets and consumers (including dates regarding commencement of production, marketing and/or commercialization of new products), completion of business development procedures, including dates, estimates, targets, forecasts, assessments, expectations and/or plans in connection therewith, include "forward-looking information", as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, depending on external factors and circumstances and/or third parties over which the Company has no control and therefore may not materialize and/or may not materialize in full and/or may not materialize in a manner that is materially different from what was assessed in the first place. Circumstances and factors that may cause the Company's information and assessments regarding such information to not materialize in the desired manner may include, inter alia, a change in and/or tightening of regulators policies regarding food products, cancellation of material agreements for strategic cooperation (including non-continuation of existing development agreements or non-renewal existing or new strategic partners) and/or delays in the production of the New Products (including the need and/or prolongation in the execution of production procedures and quality control to be carried out by the parties involved in the development (if any)), failure to obtain the funding required by the parties involved (and to the extent necessary) for further development of the New Products, entry of additional competitors in the market segments similar to the New Products, failure to obtain approval from business partners for the commercialization of the New Products, and realization of any of the risk factors applicable to the Company, as further specified in section 1.32 of the Annual Report.

Respectfully,

SavorEat Ltd.

Approved for reporting on behalf of the Company by:

Ms. Racheli Vizman, CEO and Director

Doron Cohen, VP R&D (Food Technologies)

2

Disclaimer

Savoreat Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAVOREAT LTD.
09:24aSAVOREAT : Completed research and development processes for two new products
PU
03/09SavorEat Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/16SAVOREAT : Successfully concludes its first of a kind commercial reveal event of its techn..
PU
01/13SAVOREAT : Egg'N'up ,subsidiary completed an additional investment with another investor
PU
01/04SAVOREAT : The company has begun preparations for the production of a 'Robot-Chef' type 1...
PU
2021SAVOREAT : First Product Reveal of the Company's Plant-Based Burger and Robot-Chef System
PU
2021SAVOREAT : Capital Market Presentation
PU
2021Savoreat Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2020SavorEat Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of ILS 42.6 million.
CI
2020SavorEat Ltd. has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,68 M - -
Net cash 2021 41,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,9 M 21,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart SAVOREAT LTD.
Duration : Period :
SavorEat Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Racheli Vizman Chief Executive Officer
Oded Shoseyov Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Moshe Aknin Chief Technology Officer
Doron Cohen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOREAT LTD.-48.73%21
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.44%47 684
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-26.39%38 318
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.80%34 350
HEXAGON AB-23.25%28 272
CORNING INCORPORATED-13.08%27 230