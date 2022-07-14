SavorEat : Completed research and development processes for two new products

This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on July 14, 2022[Reference no. 2022-01-089539] (the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

The Company is pleased to update that it has completed research and development processes for two

new products, Turkey-Burger, and Breakfast Pork Patty, both are plant-based meat substitutes (the

"New Products") and are primarily intended for the American market.

Developing a portfolio of new products based on the Company's technology is part of the Company's MO for creating future pipeline and growth engines.1 The Company sees potential in the New

Products and believes that the unique formulations combined with the unique way of preparing them

in the 'Robot-Chef' system developed by the Company will allow it to reach additional potential

consumers in the relevant target markets (mainly US).

The meat substitutes market in general is estimated at $ 13 billion by the end of the year (2022) and is

expected to grow to about $ 235 billion in the next decade, a 33.6% increase in average annual growth

rate (CAGR), with Mexico leading per capita consumption of meat substitutes, followed by Japan and China. USA and Europe.2

The Company is exploring ways to further business development of the New Products, including

designating the New Products developed for the United States as part of existing and future