SavorEat : Decided with Sodexo on 2 locations for the first extensive marketing and commercial activity of first reveal of the Company's new Food Products in the US

This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on July 31, 2022 [Reference no. 2022-01-096799] (the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

מ"עב טירובס SAVOREAT LTD. (the "Company") 31 July 2022 To To The Israeli Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Sir and Madam, Re: Immediate Report

In continuation of the Company's cooperation with Sodexo Operations LLC,1 its business partner for the US market,2 the Company is pleased to update that the parties have decided on 2 locations for the

first extensive marketing and commercial activity of first reveal of the Company's new Food Products

(as defined hereafter). The sites: the University of Colorado and the University of Denver, are located

in Colorado, US (the "Reveal Activity" and the "Sites", respectively). The Reveal Activity is carried out in accordance with the Cooperation Agreement between the parties3 and is in the final stages of preparation and planning for the start of the Reveal Activity on Sites.4 The Reveal Activity is expected

to be augmented with the execution of a marketing plan in the US (consisting of digital media, key

opinion leaders/influencers, and other activities, etc.) to increase awareness of the penetration of the

Company's Food Products (as defined hereafter) into the US market.

1 The company entered into a cooperation agreement with Sodexo Operations LLC in August 2021 (the "Cooperation Agreement" and ""Sodexo", respectively).