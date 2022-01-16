SavorEat : Successfully concludes its first of a kind commercial reveal event of its technology

This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on January 16, 2022 [Reference no.: 2022-01-007072 (the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

מ"עב טירובס SAVOREAT LTD. (the "Company") 16 January 2022 To To The Israeli Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Madam and Sir, Re: Immediate Report

The Company successfully concludes its first of a kind commercial reveal event of its technology [as

described in the Company's immediate report dated December 28, 2021, reference number 2021-01-

185853, which is hereby incorporated by reference] and is pleased to report its conclusions, as set forth

below:

As part of the first commercial reveal event, the Company sought to examine, among other things, the feasibility of its technological concept for the simultaneous, multi-quantitymulti-consumer production of plant-based burgers (patties) using its automated system (known as the 'Robot-Chef') for advanced digital production (including by means of three-dimensional printing) at the catering- point and according to the choices and preferences of the consumers (the " Product " or the " Patty " and the " Technology ", respectively). In the Company's view, the first commercial reveal event of its technology is considered a success and constitutes confirmation of the commercial probability of the Company's technological concept, as well as the Product's acceptance by the end-consumers. The first commercial reveal event was held at BBB's branch (restaurant) in Herzliya, Israel, and as part of the Company's business cooperation with the BBB burger-chain. The event lasted about two weeks (between December 28, 2021, and January 11, 2022, mainly during the lunchtime), over 500 of the Company's Patties were served, prepared by its unique 'Robot-Chef' system, ordered through the Company's app and according to the diners' preferences. As part of the reveal event goals, various technical parameters were examined, and diners' satisfaction was measured. Data collection was performed both by surveying diners (qualitative research) and by anonymous feedback questionnaires (quantitative research). The data collected by the Company shows, among other things, that most diners enjoyed eating the

