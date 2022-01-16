SavorEat : Successfully concludes its first of a kind commercial reveal event of its technology

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  SavorEat Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    SVRT   IL0011699787

SAVOREAT LTD.

(SVRT)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

01/16/2022 | 03:05am EST
This is an English translation of the Company's immediate report in Hebrew that was published on January 16, 2022 [Reference no.: 2022-01-007072 (the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding effect. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

מ"עב טירובס

SAVOREAT LTD.

(the "Company")

16 January 2022

To

To

The Israeli Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Madam and Sir,

Re: Immediate Report

The Company successfully concludes its first of a kind commercial reveal event of its technology [as

described in the Company's immediate report dated December 28, 2021, reference number 2021-01-

185853, which is hereby incorporated by reference] and is pleased to report its conclusions, as set forth

below:

  1. As part of the first commercial reveal event, the Company sought to examine, among other things, the feasibility of its technological concept for the simultaneous, multi-quantitymulti-consumer production of plant-based burgers (patties) using its automated system (known as the 'Robot-Chef') for advanced digital production (including by means of three-dimensional printing) at the catering- point and according to the choices and preferences of the consumers (the "Product" or the "Patty" and the "Technology", respectively). In the Company's view, the first commercial reveal event of its technology is considered a success and constitutes confirmation of the commercial probability of the Company's technological concept, as well as the Product's acceptance by the end-consumers.
  2. The first commercial reveal event was held at BBB's branch (restaurant) in Herzliya, Israel, and as part of the Company's business cooperation with the BBB burger-chain. The event lasted about two weeks (between December 28, 2021, and January 11, 2022, mainly during the lunchtime), over 500 of the Company's Patties were served, prepared by its unique 'Robot-Chef' system, ordered through the Company's app and according to the diners' preferences.
  3. As part of the reveal event goals, various technical parameters were examined, and diners' satisfaction was measured. Data collection was performed both by surveying diners (qualitative research) and by anonymous feedback questionnaires (quantitative research).
  4. The data collected by the Company shows, among other things, that most diners enjoyed eating the

1

Company's Patty (with a score of 4.05 on a scale of 1-5) and would recommend it to their friends (a score of 4.12 on a scale of 1-5). The Company's personalization feature was appreciated by diners (score of 4.28 on a scale of 1-5).

  1. According to the Company's insights, the diners 'voted with their feet' in favor of a juicy Patty with maximum flavor, with plenty of positive feedbacks regarding the eating experience, texture, and taste of the Patties, as well as the compatibility for a reduced animal meat consumption lifestyle. The Company will use this, and additional and other data obtained as part of the reveal event, to further develop the Product.
  2. The average production rate of the Patties at the restaurant was about 6 minutes for 3 Patties in simultaneous production.
  3. It should also be noted that during the commercial reveal event, a high number of Patties were served per day, which exceeds the daily average of meat substitutes normally served in the BBB restaurant. Accordingly, after the designated quantity of raw materials (cartridges) ran out earlier than expected, the Company announced the completion of the reveal event on January 11, 2022.

About SavorEat

SavorEat Ltd. is developing a platform for the production of various types of plant-based meat alternatives, which purpose is to give the consumer an eating experience that is as similar (in taste and texture) as possible to eating meat of animal origin, prepared on site, according to consumers' preferences and nutritional choices.

Respectfully,

SavorEat Ltd.

Approved for reporting on behalf of the Company by:

Ms. Racheli Vizman, CEO and Director

Ms. Michal Katzir, Product & Marketing Director

2

Disclaimer

Savoreat Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 08:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
