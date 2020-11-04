Savosolar Oyj : has signed agreement with newHeat on delivery of solar heating plant for Pons, France

Savosolar Plc

Savosolar has signed agreement with newHeat on delivery of solar heating plant for Pons, France

Tracker mounted solar thermal plant for district heating in the city of Pons with value of EUR 700 thousand

Savosolar Plc ('Savosolar') has signed an agreement with newHeat SAS on the delivery of a solar thermal field in Pons, France. After delivery newHeat will own and operate the system and sell the heat to the district heating company of Pons. Works for delivery will begin in late 2020, and the hand-over will take place in spring 2021.

Size of the solar heating plant in Pons will be ca. 1,700 m2 and the value of this contract is about EUR 700 thousand. The collectors will be installed on a one-axis tracker system following the sun, allowing for maximum thermal output. The collector type used will be Savo 15 DG (double glazed), for best performance in higher temperatures. The delivery to Pons is the second of the won tenders published by Savosolar on 11th June 2020.

Jari Varjotie, CEO of Savosolar: 'This project in Pons is a continuation of our positive relationship with newHeat, to whom we have already earlier delivered system in Condat and are delivering one in Narbonne. We are very happy to continue our excellent collaboration with newHeat in the delivery of the Pons system. The tracker mounted solution is for us one of the clear differentiation points, Savosolar being the only manufacturer in solar thermal business having a tracker mounted large collector in its product offering. The solar tracking increases the output of solar thermal field even up to 30 % in annual yield compared to stand alone collectors.'

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company's collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar's vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems - market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth MarketFinland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com .