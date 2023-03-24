Advanced search
    SAVOS   FI4000425848

SAVOSOLAR OYJ

(SAVOS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:19:49 2023-03-24 am EDT
0.6520 SEK   +5.16%
Savosolar Oyj: Managers' Transaction, Ari Virtanen, March 2023

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement            24 March 2023 at 3.15 p.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Ari VirtanenMarch 2023

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

Virtanen, Ari

Position:

Member of the Board/Deputy member

Initial Notification

Reference number:

27943/5/4

Issuer

Name:

Savosolar Oyj

LEI:

743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21

Transaction details

Transaction date:

2023-03-24

Venue:

FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Nature of the transaction:

Subscription

Instrument:

Share

ISIN:

FI4000425848

Volume:

6450

Unit price:

0.05400 Euro

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

6450

Volume weighted average price:

0.05400 Euro

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar in brief

Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization 43,5 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
EV / Sales 2022
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart SAVOSOLAR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Savosolar Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVOSOLAR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,06 €
Average target price 0,06 €
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jari Pentti Varjotie Managing Director
Heikki Timonen Chief Financial Officer
Kirsi Suopelto Chairman & Vice President-Strategy
Torben Frederiksen Chief Technology Officer
Martti Jalava Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOSOLAR OYJ-17.99%47
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-3.49%28 692
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-22.76%27 936
TONGWEI CO.,LTD-0.03%25 465
FIRST SOLAR, INC.40.32%22 408
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-8.59%21 686
