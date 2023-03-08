Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Savosolar Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVOS   FI4000425848

SAVOSOLAR OYJ

(SAVOS)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:41:12 2023-03-07 am EST
0.8800 SEK   +2.56%
VG-Shipping acquired a stake in Rederi Ab Nathalie, Savosolar's shares used as part of the purchase price
GL
Savosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
GL
02:31aSavosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
GL
Savosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022

03/08/2023 | 02:31am EST
Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement            8 March 2023 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)



Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022

 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jussi Mälkiä  
Position Member of the Board/Deputy member  
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 26713/5/4
     
Issuer
Name: Savosolar Oyj
LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2022-12-29
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Further details:  
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000425848
 
Volume: 2580645
Unit price: 0.07750 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 2580645
Volume weighted average price:  

0.07750 Euro

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com



Savosolar in brief
Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.


Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.


The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.


The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,50 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
Net income 2021 -5,77 M -6,11 M -6,11 M
Net cash 2021 3,83 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 97,4%
Technical analysis trends SAVOSOLAR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jari Pentti Varjotie Managing Director
Heikki Timonen Chief Financial Officer
Kirsi Suopelto Chairman & Vice President-Strategy
Torben Frederiksen Chief Technology Officer
Martti Jalava Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOSOLAR OYJ16.40%64
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-14.95%30 760
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S2.47%29 893
TONGWEI CO.,LTD5.81%27 319
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.7.33%25 368
FIRST SOLAR, INC.43.06%22 633