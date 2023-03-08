Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 8 March 2023 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)





Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022







Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Jussi Mälkiä Position Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 26713/5/4 Issuer Name: Savosolar Oyj LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21 Transaction details Transaction date: 2022-12-29 Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME) Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Further details: Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000425848 Volume: 2580645 Unit price: 0.07750 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2580645 Volume weighted average price:



0.07750 Euro

