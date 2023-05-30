Advanced search
    SAVOS   FI4000425848

SAVOSOLAR OYJ

(SAVOS)
2023-05-29
0.7120 SEK   +3.49%
02:16aSavosolar handed over solar heating plant to Etelä-Savon Energia
GL
02:15aSavosolar handed over solar heating plant to Etelä-Savon Energia
AQ
05/12Resolutions of Savosolar Plc's Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors
GL
Savosolar handed over solar heating plant to Etelä-Savon Energia

05/30/2023 | 02:16am EDT
Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement                            30 May 2023 at 8.15 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar handed over solar heating plant to Etelä-Savon Energia

Savosolar Plc (Savosolar) has handed over a solar heating system to Etelä-Savon Energia (ESE), which is located in the Tusku region in Mikkeli and which is connected to the district heating network of the region. The nominal power of the collector field is 360 kW and its size is 415 m². It is currently the largest solar heating system in Finland. The value of the delivery was around 200,000 euros.

The system is the second solar district heating system delivered to ESE by Savosolar. The first one was delivered in 2017 to Ristiina. ESE has set a goal of zero-emission energy production, and this investment is another significant step towards this goal.

Kirsi Suopelto, CEO of Savosolar: “We are grateful and proud that we were able to implement this largest solar heating plant in Finland with ESE. ESE has been a pioneer in reducing emissions in its energy production, and we are thus able to support their green transition measures. Savosolar is the market leader in supplying large solar heating systems in Europe, and we believe that the introduction of this system will increase interest in fully clean heat production in Finland as well.”

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Kirsi Suopelto
Phone: +358 50 560 2349
E-mail: kirsi.suopelto@savosolar.com


Savosolar in brief

Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


