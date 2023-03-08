Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement 8 March 2023 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

VG-Shipping acquired a stake in Rederi Ab Nathalie, Savosolar's shares used as part of the purchase price

VG-Shipping Oy has acquired a 35% share in the Turku based shipping company Rederi Ab Nathalie (RABN). The transaction took place on December 29, 2022, and as part of the purchase price, VG-Shipping sold a total of 2,580,645 Savosolar Plc shares to RABN. After the transaction RABN's ownership of Savosolar is 0.36%.

The ownership of the sold shares had been transferred to VG-Shipping in connection with the share exchange agreement between Savosolar and VG-Shipping as part of the directed share issue, which was related to VG-Shipping's guarantee for the subscription of unsubscribed shares based on Savosolar's option rights 2-2021 (TO9). These shares were not subject to lock-up restriction.

VG-Shipping owns 67.6 percent of Savosolar (February 28, 2023).

RABN owns and equips five vessels, two of which are time chartered to Meriaura Oy, part of the Savosolar group, and three vessels to other external sea transport companies. The purpose of the ownership arrangement is to strengthen the cooperation between RABN and Meriaura.





Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Tel. +358 400 419 734

Email: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.





Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.





The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.



Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.





