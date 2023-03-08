Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Savosolar Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAVOS   FI4000425848

SAVOSOLAR OYJ

(SAVOS)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:41:12 2023-03-07 am EST
0.8800 SEK   +2.56%
02:31aVG-Shipping acquired a stake in Rederi Ab Nathalie, Savosolar's shares used as part of the purchase price
GL
02:31aSavosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
GL
02:31aSavosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VG-Shipping acquired a stake in Rederi Ab Nathalie, Savosolar's shares used as part of the purchase price

03/08/2023 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Savosolar Plc                                                     
Company Announcement            8 March 2023 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

VG-Shipping acquired a stake in Rederi Ab Nathalie, Savosolar's shares used as part of the purchase price

VG-Shipping Oy has acquired a 35% share in the Turku based shipping company Rederi Ab Nathalie (RABN). The transaction took place on December 29, 2022, and as part of the purchase price, VG-Shipping sold a total of 2,580,645 Savosolar Plc shares to RABN. After the transaction RABN's ownership of Savosolar is 0.36%.

The ownership of the sold shares had been transferred to VG-Shipping in connection with the share exchange agreement between Savosolar and VG-Shipping as part of the directed share issue, which was related to VG-Shipping's guarantee for the subscription of unsubscribed shares based on Savosolar's option rights 2-2021 (TO9). These shares were not subject to lock-up restriction.

VG-Shipping owns 67.6 percent of Savosolar (February 28, 2023).

RABN owns and equips five vessels, two of which are time chartered to Meriaura Oy, part of the Savosolar group, and three vessels to other external sea transport companies. The purpose of the ownership arrangement is to strengthen the cooperation between RABN and Meriaura.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

More information:
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Tel. +358 400 419 734
Email: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com

Savosolar in brief

Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.


Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.


The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.

Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.


The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


All news about SAVOSOLAR OYJ
02:31aVG-Shipping acquired a stake in Rederi Ab Nathalie, Savosolar's shares used as part of ..
GL
02:31aSavosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
GL
02:31aSavosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
GL
02:30aVG-Shipping acquired a stake in Rederi Ab Nathalie, Savosolar's shares used as part of ..
AQ
02:30aSavosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
AQ
03/06Savosolar Plc's financial statement release 1 January – 31 December 2022  
GL
03/06Savosolar Plc's financial statement release 1 January – 31 December 2022  
GL
03/06Savosolar Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/05Savosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Eljas Repo, January 2023
GL
2022Savosolar Plc – Managers' Transaction, Kirsi Suopelto, December 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,50 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
Net income 2021 -5,77 M -6,11 M -6,11 M
Net cash 2021 3,83 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SAVOSOLAR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Savosolar Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAVOSOLAR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jari Pentti Varjotie Managing Director
Heikki Timonen Chief Financial Officer
Kirsi Suopelto Chairman & Vice President-Strategy
Torben Frederiksen Chief Technology Officer
Martti Jalava Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAVOSOLAR OYJ16.40%64
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-14.95%30 760
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S2.47%29 893
TONGWEI CO.,LTD5.81%27 319
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.7.33%25 368
FIRST SOLAR, INC.43.06%22 633