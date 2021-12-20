Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sayona Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYA   AU000000SYA5

SAYONA MINING LIMITED

(SYA)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sayona Mining : Application for quotation of securities - SYA

12/20/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SAYONA MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 21, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SYA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

800,000

17/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SAYONA MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

26091951978

1.3

ASX issuer code

SYA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYAOC : OPTION EXPIRING 29-APR-2023

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

800,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

800,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sayona Mining Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAYONA MINING LIMITED
05:50pSAYONA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - SYA
PU
12/08Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets within Royalty Portfolio
AQ
12/03SAYONA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - SYA
PU
11/30Sayona Mining Hits Lithium at Authier Project in Canada; Shares Slip 3%
MT
11/30SAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Drilling Results Advance Authier Project
AQ
11/30SAYONA MINING : Drilling Results Advance Authier Project
PU
11/30Sayona Mining Limited Announces Drilling Results of Authier Lithium Project
CI
11/23SAYONA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - SYA
PU
11/14SAYONA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - SYA
PU
10/29SAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,65 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2021 -4,38 M -3,11 M -3,11 M
Net cash 2021 35,4 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 811 M 577 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2020 279x
EV / Sales 2021 640x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sayona Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Lynch Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Anthony Crawford CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
James Stuart Brown Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAYONA MINING LIMITED1,177.78%631
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED8.88%11 687
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-19.88%8 513
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.29.51%7 804
HECLA MINING COMPANY-22.84%2 691
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD23.89%2 262