  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sayona Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYA   AU000000SYA5

SAYONA MINING LIMITED

(SYA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 12:18:06 am EDT
0.3100 AUD   +5.08%
04/07SAYONA MINING : Application for quotation of securities - SYA
PU
04/03SAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Positive Novonix Tests Reaffirm Authier Product Quality
AQ
04/03Sayona Mining Limited Receives Further Confirmation of the Quality of Its Authier Spodumene Product
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sayona Mining : Application for quotation of securities - SYA

04/07/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



SAYONA MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

SYA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

45,990,895

07/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity SAYONA MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SYA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 26091951978

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:



+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYAOC : OPTION EXPIRING 29-APR-2023

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SYA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

16/3/2022

7/4/2022

29,954,876

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 7/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

29,954,876



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description SYAOD : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JUL-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description SYA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

16/3/2022

7/4/2022

14,036,019

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sayona Mining Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 03:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,65 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net income 2021 -4,38 M -3,27 M -3,27 M
Net cash 2021 35,4 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -67,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 094 M 1 564 M 1 564 M
EV / Sales 2020 279x
EV / Sales 2021 640x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sayona Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Lynch Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Anthony Crawford CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
James Stuart Brown Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAYONA MINING LIMITED161.54%1 819
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.42%12 257
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED18.45%11 095
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.23.29%9 152
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.23.90%870
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-15.58%574