Sayona Mining : Application for quotation of securities - SYA

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
For personal use only
SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday April 08, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
SYA
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
45,990,895
|
07/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities
1 / 8
Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity SAYONA MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code SYA
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022
Registration number 26091951978
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 8
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
For personal use only
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 8
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SYAOC : OPTION EXPIRING 29-APR-2023
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SYA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Please state the number of options
|
The first date the options were
|
The last date the options were
|
that were exercised or other
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
+convertible securities that were
|
securities were converted
|
securities were converted
|
converted
|
16/3/2022
|
7/4/2022
|
29,954,876
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date 7/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 8
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
29,954,876
For personal use only
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.02000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description SYAOD : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JUL-2022
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description SYA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Please state the number of options
|
The first date the options were
|
The last date the options were
|
that were exercised or other
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
exercised or other +convertible
|
+convertible securities that were
|
securities were converted
|
securities were converted
|
converted
|
16/3/2022
|
7/4/2022
|
14,036,019
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.