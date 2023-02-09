Advanced search
    SYA   AU000000SYA5

SAYONA MINING LIMITED

(SYA)
2023-02-09
0.2350 AUD   -2.08%
Sayona Mining Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

02/09/2023
Investor Webinar Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 10th of February 2023 from 12:30pm AEDT/ 9:30am AWST.
Dougal Elder - Finance Manager will provide an overview of the Company which is an emerging lithium producer, with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/P0J83LOR

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Sayona Mining Limited:

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:
Sayona Mining Limited



Contact:

Paul Crawford 
Company Secretary 
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
