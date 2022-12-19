Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sayona Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYA   AU000000SYA5

SAYONA MINING LIMITED

(SYA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.2075 AUD   -1.19%
05:43pSayona Mining Limited NAL Restart Advances Towards Target
AW
12/13Sayona Mining Limited Change Of Leadership at Head of Sayona in Quebec
AW
12/13Sayona Mining Limited (asx : SYA) Change Of Leadership at Head of Sayona in Quebec
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sayona Mining Limited NAL Restart Advances Towards Target

12/19/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NAL Restart Advances Towards Target

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is on target for the recommencement of production at its flagship North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Q1 2023, with procurement, permitting and construction activities continuing to advance.

Procurement was 99% completed as at the end of November, with nearly all major procurement items received at site. Contracts have been awarded for all critical installation items, including the Belt Filter, while the installation of key items such as the Apron Feeder and Derrick screens has been completed.

Significantly, all environmental approvals have now been received following the recent award of the final permit (refer ASX release 12 December 2022), significantly de-risking NAL's restart.

Commitments to end November totalled C$47.3 million versus planned commitments of C$48.4 million, with potential cost savings being investigated. Only one lost-time incident has been reported to date, a slippage due to snow, with Sayona re-emphasising its Zero-Tolerance policy regarding safety.

Mining contractors, Quebec-based L. Fournier & Fils commenced operations in October, with work progressing. Currently there are approximately 100 workers on-site, with Sayona having recruited a number of senior personnel recently (refer ASX release 24 November 2022), including appointing Guy Belleau as the new CEO of Sayona's Quebec subsidiary. Sayona's approach to hiring is based on diversity and inclusion, with 31% female workers on-site.

Mining operations are also ramping up. Contractor mobilisation has reached 90%, with four excavators, 10 mining trucks and three drill rigs in operation together with other support and service equipment, using 32 operators per shift.

Since the beginning of mining operations, starting with the first blast on 22 November 2022, a total of six production blasts have been undertaken for production of 77,020 tonnes of ore and total blasted material of 378,458t. From the previous Rom pad and In-Pit inventory, total ore inventory on the Rom pad is now 157,907t grading 0.87% Li2O.

Earthwork at the ROM pad was reorganised to allow better classification of ore piles, depending on grade and mining dilution percentage. Other earthworks completed included a production roads upgrade and safety berms improvements. Overburden stripping is ongoing in the phase 2 pit expansion area. Water management ditches were completed on the north side.

Sayona is now optimising the short-term mining sequence from the Pre-Feasibility Study mine plan to facilitate a smooth start for commercial production.

Sayona has also undertaken community engagement activities, including partnering in a "Business Exchange Day" combined with the Interregional Economic Circle of Indigenous Peoples (14-16 November) and participating in the first in-person Quebec Mines Convention since 2019 (held from 21-23 November).

Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "Time is of the essence to get into production at NAL and I'm pleased with the progress made to date, with the operation on track for production of the first saleable spodumene (lithium) concentrate in Q1 2023.

"Our planned expansion at NAL, together with the growth of our northern lithium hub centred on the Moblan Lithium Project, have positioned Sayona well for 2023 as we work to cement Quebec's position as North America's key supplier of essential battery minerals for the clean energy revolution."

*To view tables and photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I1O438NF



About Sayona Mining Limited:

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:
Sayona Mining Limited



Contact:

Brett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about SAYONA MINING LIMITED
05:43pSayona Mining Limited NAL Restart Advances Towards Target
AW
12/13Sayona Mining Limited Change Of Leadership at Head of Sayona in Quebec
AW
12/13Sayona Mining Limited (asx : SYA) Change Of Leadership at Head of Sayona in Quebec
AQ
12/13Piedmont Lithium - NORTH AMERICAN LITHIUM RECEIVES REMAINING PERMIT REQUIRED TO RESTART..
AQ
12/12Piedmont Lithium's North American Lithium Secures Permit to Resume Operation
MT
12/12Sayona Mining Secures Final Approval to Restart North American Lithium Plant in Canada
MT
12/11Sayona Mining Limited Final Permit Awarded for NAL Restart
AW
12/11Sayona Mining Limited (asx : SYA) Final Permit Awarded for NAL Restart
AQ
12/11Piedmont Lithium Inc. Announces Award of Final Permit for NAL Restart
CI
12/01Electric Royalties Up 8.5% After Offering Update on Royalty Portfolio
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -20,4 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 824 M 1 223 M 1 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sayona Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Average target price 0,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Managers and Directors
Brett Lynch Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Anthony Crawford CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
James Stuart Brown Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAYONA MINING LIMITED65.38%1 249
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.08%54 829
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.16%46 200
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%39 443
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.89%11 553
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.95%9 442