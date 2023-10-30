https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/FB7FWI35

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) continues to ramp-up of operations at North American Lithium (NAL), resulting in a quarterly record for spodumene concentrate production of 31,486 dry metric tonnes.Completion of maiden shipments of spodumene concentrate by NAL to customers, with three vessels departing port during the quarter.Advanced major capital projects at NAL, including the Crushed Ore Dome and Tailings Storage Facility 1 designed to stabilise plant utilisation and support higher throughput.Moblan drill results announced in July 2023 showed a significant expansion to the project footprint, with a 750m eastern extension to the flat lying South Pegmatite system. The 60,000 metre exploration drilling program for calendar 2023 has now been completed.Substantial progress made on the NAL drill program aimed at inpit resource conversion and associated exploration drilling program - results pending.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:





