Sayona Mining Ltd Eyes Potential NAL Resource Increase

09/12/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sayona Eyes Potential NAL Resource Increase

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is planning a further boost to its Abitibi lithium hub, with the potential for a significant resource expansion at the newly acquired North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Quebec, Canada.

Extensive diamond drilling completed in 2019 is being integrated with other previous drill results which are being audited, with the potential to fast-track an increased resource estimate and the resumption of operations at NAL.

Consultants BBA Inc. have been engaged to produce an updated Canadian NI 43-101 study of NAL's resource base with subsequent conversion to Australia's JORC standard by year-end, as the basis of a scoping study for the production of spodumene (lithium) concentrate from 2023.

In 2017, NAL had a total foreign mineral resource estimate of 39.3 million tonnes @ 1.04% Li2O, up 18% from earlier studies (refer Table 1* for details and Cautionary Statement). Subsequent drilling has shown the potential for a resource expansion, including results for some 42 holes of around 12,000m which were completed during 2019 and which are being validated for inclusion into the drill database for the first time.

Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "Based on the extra drilling conducted since 2017, we anticipate the potential for a significant upgrade to the NAL resource base, which we aim to deliver before year-end.

"This only adds to the opportunity at NAL, which is the centre of our expanding Abitibi lithium hub supported by our Authier and Tansim Lithium Projects.

"Our Quebec team is now on-site at NAL and progressing the feasibility study to allow us to successfully resume operations. We look forward to quickly getting NAL back into production, becoming North America's leading lithium operation and supporting its clean energy revolution."

NAL Resources and Reserves Estimates

In 2017, NAL completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report with an effective date of 24 August 2017 (refer Tables 1 and 2 in link below).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C95HJ2J4



About Sayona Mining Ltd:

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au



Source:
Sayona Mining Ltd



Contact:

Brett Lynch
Managing Director
Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058
Email: info@sayonamining.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2020 -5,40 M -3,97 M -3,97 M
Net cash 2020 0,41 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 949 M 699 M 698 M
EV / Sales 2019 96,3x
EV / Sales 2020 279x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sayona Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAYONA MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Lynch Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paul Anthony Crawford CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Allan Charles Buckler Non-Executive Director
James Stuart Brown Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAYONA MINING LIMITED1,622.22%699
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-15.65%10 328
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.04%10 047
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.26.53%7 676
HECLA MINING COMPANY-6.64%3 249
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD38.89%2 429