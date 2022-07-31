Sayona Mining : Quarterly Report June 2022

29 July 2022
JUNE 2022 QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Quarter Highlights
Québec, Canada
Sayona and Piedmont approve North American Lithium (NAL) restart, boosted by successful A$190 million placement to global institutional, professional and sophisticated investors
Positive Pre‐Feasibility Study highlights value of NAL operation, confirming technical and financial viability over 27‐year life‐of‐mine, with pre‐tax NPV (8% discount) of A$1 billion, IRR of 140% and capital payback within two years
New lithium discoveries show potential for increased resource at Moblan Lithium Project, enhancing emerging northern lithium hub
Positive NOVONIX battery test results reaffirm quality of Authier Lithium Project's spodumene
Sayona Québec releases Corporate Social Responsibility report, highlighting commitment to sustainable development, community relations and health and safety
Western Australia
Deep diamond drilling commences at Mallina Lithium Project under earn‐in partner Morella Corporation Limited
Lithium targets identified at Sayona's Mt Edon prospect
Maiden 60‐hole air‐core drilling program completed at Deep Well, targeting Hemi‐style gold mineralisation.
Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) is pleased to report on its Quarterly Activities and Cashflow for the June quarter 2022, highlighted by significant advances towards the recommencement of spodumene (lithium) production at the Company's North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada.
SAYONA MINING LIMITED
sayonamining.com.au
P +61 7 3369 7058 E info@sayonamining.com.au
A Suite 68, 283 Given Tce, Paddington QLD
Québec Projects ‐ Abitibi Lithium Hub
Restart plans formally approved for NAL
In June 2022, a formal agreement was announced by Sayona Québec Inc (SYA 75%; Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) 25%) to restart spodumene concentrate production at NAL. The restart will feature significant operational upgrades totalling approximately CAD$98 million (~AUD$110 million) to improve product quality and plant utilisation.
Sayona has made significant steps to expedite the restart, having recruited key personnel, secured critical long lead equipment items, progressed detailed engineering design work and obtained nearly all of the required regulatory approvals. The NAL concentrator commissioning is projected for late Q3/early Q4 2022 with first production due in Q1, 2023.
The restart of NAL operations will signal the start of revenue generation for Sayona, another step on its journey to becoming a leading North American lithium producer. Combined with the company's emerging northern lithium hub, NAL will ensure Québec is at the centre of lithium carbonate production, becoming an axis on which a successful battery ecosystem can be built.
As per the Company's agreement with the Québec Government, Sayona is committed to the development of a downstream processing capability in Québec, comprising lithium carbonate and/or lithium hydroxide production.
Upon restart of operations, an offtake agreement with Piedmont will come into effect, whereby Piedmont is entitled to purchase the greater of 113,000 metric tons per year of spodumene concentrate or 50% of production from NAL. Prior to the NAL restart, the agreement provided for offtake of 60,000 tonnes or 50% of concentrate produced from ore mined at Sayona's nearby Authier Lithium Project.
This offtake agreement will remain in place until the commencement of operation of a lithium conversion plant in Québec. At this point, spodumene concentrate produced from NAL will be preferentially delivered to that chemical plant upon the start of production. Any remaining concentrate not required by the conversion plant will be delivered to Piedmont.
Authier‐NAL combined feasibility study
In May 2022, Sayona announced a positive pre‐feasibility study (PFS) confirming NAL's technical and financial viability.
Forming the key part of Sayona's Abitibi lithium hub comprising NAL, the nearby Authier Lithium Project and Tansim Lithium Project, the restored NAL operation and the Authier deposit, together with the Company's emerging northern Québec hub, form North America's largest lithium (spodumene) resource base.
This will allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects, generating sustainable cash flows and putting the Company on a fast track to go downstream into value‐added lithium hydroxide or carbonate production. Québec is rapidly emerging as a leader in the battery sector, benefitting from its clean and sustainable hydropower, world‐class infrastructure and proximity to market.
At NAL, the overriding development objective is for the restart of production, with the benefit of supplementary ore feed from Sayona Québec's (SYQ) wholly owned Authier project, located just 30 km from the NAL site. Initially, NAL will produce a lithium concentrate for general market conversion, however NAL will become a primary feed source for SYQ's integrated downstream refined lithium products.
Based on a substantially increased Mineral Resource Estimate, Sayona mandated BBA, an experienced Canadian engineering firm, to develop the PFS and Ore Reserves estimate for the NAL project and its integration with the Authier project.
Key outcomes of the PFS included an estimated pre‐tax NPV of C$952 million) (8% discount rate), a pre‐tax IRR of 140% and capital payback period within two years. The life of mine has been extended to 27 years, based on an estimated JORC Proved and Probable Ore Reserves of 29.2 Mt @ 0.96% Li2O (Proved Reserve 1.2Mt @ 0.92% Li2O and Probable Reserve 28.0Mt @ 0.96% Li2O). This includes conservative allowances for non (or low) mineralised diluted material from the upper and lower contact of the pegmatite/mining horizon.
Sayona will implement a ROM (run‐of‐mine) ore stockpile management system whereby diluted material, lower grade ore and higher‐grade feed will be segregated and managed via a stockpile management plan to ensure consistent feed to the plant. This will allow for production campaigns of similar material, providing the concentrate plant sufficient feed stock to maximise product recovery and grade.
Table 1: NAL Operation Including Authier Ore Supply - PFS Key Results
Item
Unit
Results
Results
Results
Average Annual Ore Feed to Plant
Mtpa
1.5
Total Ore Mined
Mt
183.4
Annual Spodumene Concentrate Production
|
|
|
(@ 6% Li2O)
Rod Mill Feed Grade
|
|
|
Blended Li2O Recovery
|
|
|
Life of Mine (LOM)
|
|
|
Total Spodumene Concentrate Produced
|
|
|
LOM Strip Ratio
|
|
|
AUD
USD
CAD
Spodumene Concentrate Market Price
|
|
|
|
Capital Cost Estimate
|
|
|
|
Total Net Revenue
|
|
|
|
Project EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Total C1 Cash Cost
|
|
|
|
Total Cash Cost FOB / tonne product
|
|
|
|
Pre‐Tax Net Present Value (NPV)
|
|
|
|
Pre‐Tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
|
|
|
|
Discount Rate
|
|
|
|
Pre‐Tax Project payback period
|
|
|
|
After‐tax NPV
|
|
|
|
After‐tax payback period
|
|
|
|
After‐tax IRR
|
|
|
|
Exchange Rate
|
|
|
|
0.76
The PFS has assessed strategic options for development, determined an economic open pit mine operation, production schedule and site layout for the preferred option. All works completed to date form the basis for progressing to a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), with a further refined overall accuracy of +/‐ 15%. Sayona plans to further tighten the overall accuracy via completion of the DFS, expected later in 2022.
Following the acquisition of the NAL mine and concentrator, the Authier Lithium Project's operating strategy was revised to include only mining operations and waste and water management on‐site. The Authier mine will serve as a supplementary or secondary mine and will deliver ore to NAL for processing.
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been reached between the Authier operation and NAL, in which NAL agrees to buy 100% of the Authier ore material at a selling price of C$105/t, delivered to the
NAL ore pad area.
The run‐of‐mine ore from Authier will be transported to the NAL site, where it will be blended with the NAL ore material and fed to the primary crusher.
A project revision process was initiated upon completion of the NAL acquisition and the provision of historical geological, mining and process data. The data reviewed allowed for the update of the Ore Reserves Estimate and increased concentrator mill throughput, from 3,800 tonnes per day (tpd) to 4,200 tpd to produce a 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate.
NAL Ore Reserves Estimate
Table 2 below presents the NAL Ore Reserves Estimate. In addition to the 29.2 Mt of ore, a total of 150.4 Mt of waste and 3.8 Mt of overburden must be mined, resulting in an overall LOM strip ratio of 5.3.
Table 2: North American Lithium Project Ore Reserves Estimate
North American Lithium Project JORC Ore Reserve Estimate (0.60% Li2O cut‐off grade)
Category
Tonnes (Mt)
Grades (%Li2O)
Contained Li2O (kt)*
Proved Ore Reserve
1.2
0.92
10.9
Probable Ore Reserve
28.0
0.96
269.4
Total Ore Reserves
29.2
0.96
280.3
*Metallurgical recovery not applied
The assumptions made for Authier and incorporated in the NAL PFS are compliant with the upcoming Authier feasibility study. Furthermore, the Authier project's economics remain in line with Sayona's expectations. For further information, refer to the ASX release dated 23 May 2022.
Novonix Testing
In April 2022, Sayona announced that testing by leading lithium‐ion battery innovator NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX; ASX:NVX) at its Battery Technology Solutions laboratories in Nova Scotia, Canada, reaffirmed the quality of the Authier spodumene product.
Spodumene samples from Authier were processed into lithium hydroxide by Australian hydroxide technology provider, ICS Lithium. A sample of this lithium hydroxide was then sent to NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions to evaluate its suitability in the most advanced lithium‐ion battery chemistries.
NOVONIX scientists incorporated the sample into a common lithium battery cathode compound precursor (NMC622), which was used to make lithium‐ion coin half‐cells. The results showed the discharge capacity of Sayona's hydroxide‐based cathode cells was the same as benchmark cathode cells using currently available commercial lithium hydroxide.
The results demonstrated that the Authier product performs as well as commercially available battery‐grade lithium hydroxide. The ICS Process is a clean and green solution, which combined with the benefits of Québec's sustainable hydroelectric power, provides substantial long‐term environmental and competitive advantages.
NAL comprises 19 contiguous claims covering 582.31 ha, situated in La Corne township in Québec's Abitibi‐ Témiscamingue region. The project lies 60 km north of the city of Val d'Or, a major mining service centre, and in proximity to Sayona's Authier project. Authier is a hard rock spodumene lithium deposit.
Sayona aims to produce 220kt of spodumene 6% or 30kt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) from its Abitibi lithium hub, which combined with the Company's emerging Northern Québec hub represents North America's largest lithium (spodumene) resource base.
In March 2022, the Company announced a total JORC combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource for NAL and Authier of 119.1 million tonnes (Mt) @ 1.05% Li2O (refer Table 3).
Figure 1: Sayona's Lithium Project Location Plan, Québec
