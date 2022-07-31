Sayona Mining : Quarterly Report June 2022

Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) is pleased to report on its Quarterly Activities and Cashflow for the June quarter 2022, highlighted by significant advances towards the recommencement of spodumene (lithium) production at the Company's North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada.

Positive Pre‐Feasibility Study highlights value of NAL operation, confirming technical and financial viability over 27‐year life‐of‐mine, with pre‐tax NPV (8% discount) of A$1 billion, IRR of 140% and capital payback within two years

Québec Projects ‐ Abitibi Lithium Hub

Restart plans formally approved for NAL

In June 2022, a formal agreement was announced by Sayona Québec Inc (SYA 75%; Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) 25%) to restart spodumene concentrate production at NAL. The restart will feature significant operational upgrades totalling approximately CAD$98 million (~AUD$110 million) to improve product quality and plant utilisation.

Sayona has made significant steps to expedite the restart, having recruited key personnel, secured critical long lead equipment items, progressed detailed engineering design work and obtained nearly all of the required regulatory approvals. The NAL concentrator commissioning is projected for late Q3/early Q4 2022 with first production due in Q1, 2023.

The restart of NAL operations will signal the start of revenue generation for Sayona, another step on its journey to becoming a leading North American lithium producer. Combined with the company's emerging northern lithium hub, NAL will ensure Québec is at the centre of lithium carbonate production, becoming an axis on which a successful battery ecosystem can be built.

As per the Company's agreement with the Québec Government, Sayona is committed to the development of a downstream processing capability in Québec, comprising lithium carbonate and/or lithium hydroxide production.

Upon restart of operations, an offtake agreement with Piedmont will come into effect, whereby Piedmont is entitled to purchase the greater of 113,000 metric tons per year of spodumene concentrate or 50% of production from NAL. Prior to the NAL restart, the agreement provided for offtake of 60,000 tonnes or 50% of concentrate produced from ore mined at Sayona's nearby Authier Lithium Project.

This offtake agreement will remain in place until the commencement of operation of a lithium conversion plant in Québec. At this point, spodumene concentrate produced from NAL will be preferentially delivered to that chemical plant upon the start of production. Any remaining concentrate not required by the conversion plant will be delivered to Piedmont.

Authier‐NAL combined feasibility study

In May 2022, Sayona announced a positive pre‐feasibility study (PFS) confirming NAL's technical and financial viability.

Forming the key part of Sayona's Abitibi lithium hub comprising NAL, the nearby Authier Lithium Project and Tansim Lithium Project, the restored NAL operation and the Authier deposit, together with the Company's emerging northern Québec hub, form North America's largest lithium (spodumene) resource base.

This will allow Sayona to launch production ahead of other North American projects, generating sustainable cash flows and putting the Company on a fast track to go downstream into value‐added lithium hydroxide or carbonate production. Québec is rapidly emerging as a leader in the battery sector, benefitting from its clean and sustainable hydropower, world‐class infrastructure and proximity to market.

At NAL, the overriding development objective is for the restart of production, with the benefit of supplementary ore feed from Sayona Québec's (SYQ) wholly owned Authier project, located just 30 km from the NAL site. Initially, NAL will produce a lithium concentrate for general market conversion, however NAL will become a primary feed source for SYQ's integrated downstream refined lithium products.

