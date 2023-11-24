Sayward Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Sayward Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.003992 million compared to CAD 0.004731 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.098138 million compared to CAD 0.012762 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02.