Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SB Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBFG   US78408D1054

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(SBFG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:31 2022-12-23 am EST
16.50 USD   +0.80%
10:44aSb Financial Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SB Financial : Announces Authorization of Share Repurchase Program of up to 500,000 Common Shares - Form 8-K

12/23/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Authorization of Share Repurchase Program of up to 500,000 Common Shares

DEFIANCE, Ohio, December 21, 2022 -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management services, today announced that its board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to 500,000 common shares of the Company. The repurchased shares will be held as Treasury shares and will be available for general corporate purposes.

SB Financial will repurchase shares at times and at prices considered appropriate by management, although the exact timing of the repurchases and the number of common shares to be purchased will depend on market conditions and other factors. These purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or periodically without prior notice and the exact number of shares to be repurchased by the Company is not guaranteed.

About SB Financial Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol "SBFG".

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or five percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and CEO

Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

###

Attachments

Disclaimer

SB Financial Group Inc. published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 15:55:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
10:44aSb Financial Group, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
11/04Tranche Update on SB Financial Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 27, 2..
CI
11/02Transcript : SB Financial Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/01Earnings Flash (SBFG) SB FINANCIAL GROUP Posts Q3 EPS $0.47
MT
11/01SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/01SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
11/01SB Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/21Sb Financial : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock of $0.125 Cents - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,0 M - -
Net income 2022 12,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
SB Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,37 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Klein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony V. Cosentino Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard L. Hardgrove Lead Independent Director
Rita A. Kissner Independent Director
Robert A. Fawcett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-16.78%115
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.61%141 031
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.47%67 897
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-9.35%51 345
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%47 595
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.40%45 897