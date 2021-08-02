SB Financial : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
SB Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
DEFIANCE, OH, July 26, 2021 -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ('SB Financial' or the 'Company'), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Second quarter 2021 highlights over prior-year second quarter include:
●
Net income of $3.8 million; diluted earnings per share ('EPS') of $0.52 or a 10.6 percent increase
●
Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ('OMSR') impairment of $0.1 million was $3.84 million, with EPS of $0.53
●
Mortgage origination volume of $164.9 million, reflects a decrease of $58.8 million, or 26.3 percent
Six months ended June 30, 2021, highlights over prior-year six months include:
●
Net income of $10.8 million and diluted EPS of $1.49, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.56 per share or a 166.1 percent increase
●
Adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR activity and merger costs of $8.8 million, up $0.9 million or 10.9 percent
●
Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21, up $0.18 per share or 17.5 percent
Second quarter 2021 trailing twelve-month highlights include:
●
Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loan balances of $34.8 million, decreased $3.0 million, or 0.4 percent from the prior year
●
Deposits grew by $100.4 million, or 10.1 percent to $1.09 billion at quarter end
●
Mortgage origination volume of $689.9 million; servicing portfolio of $1.32 billion, which is up $1.2 million, or 4.9 percent
Highlights
($ in thousands, except per
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
share & ratios)
Jun. 2021
Jun. 2020
% Change
Jun. 2021
Jun. 2020
% Change
Operating revenue
$
15,694
$
17,487
-10.3
%
$
36,241
$
28,196
28.5
%
Interest income
10,163
10,595
-4.1
%
20,868
21,239
-1.7
%
Interest expense
1,006
1,723
-41.6
%
2,086
3,819
-45.4
%
Net interest income
9,157
8,872
3.2
%
18,782
17,420
7.8
%
Provision for loan losses
-
1,300
-100.0
%
750
1,900
-60.5
%
Noninterest income
6,537
8,615
-24.1
%
17,459
10,776
62.0
%
Noninterest expense
11,076
11,662
-5.0
%
21,985
21,068
4.4
%
Net income
3,761
3,655
2.9
%
10,842
4,336
150.0
%
Earnings per diluted share
0.52
0.47
10.6
%
1.49
0.56
166.1
%
Return on average assets
1.13
%
1.25
%
-9.6
%
1.66
%
0.78
%
112.8
%
Return on average equity
10.42
%
10.31
%
1.1
%
15.09
%
6.22
%
142.6
%
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted net income
$
3,840
$
5,495
-30.1
%
$
8,783
$
7,923
10.9
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.53
0.71
-25.4
%
1.21
1.03
17.5
%
Adjusted return on average assets
1.16
%
1.88
%
-38.3
%
1.50
%
1.42
%
5.6
%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
4,717
8,154
-42.2
%
10,900
11,669
-6.6
%
'We began to see some return to normalcy in our second quarter results' said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. 'We achieved month over month loan growth in May and June and despite market headwinds, our mortgage team originated nearly $165 million in volume this quarter. We also successfully completed a debt raise in the quarter, which will serve us well as we look to grow our Company in the coming years.'
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Consolidated Revenue
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was down 10.3 percent from the second quarter of 2020, and down 23.6 percent from the linked quarter.
●
Net interest income was up from the year-ago quarter by 3.2 percent, but down 4.9 percent from the linked quarter.
●
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was down from both year-ago and linked quarters by 38 and 27 basis points, respectively, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal and PPP forgiveness slowed.
●
Noninterest income was down 24 and 40 percent from the year ago and linked quarters, respectively, due to lower mortgage volume and no OMSR recapture.
Mortgage Loan Business
Mortgage loan originations for the second quarter of 2021 were $164.9 million, down $58.8 million, or 26.3 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $119.1 million, down $85.6 million, or 41.8 percent, from the year-ago quarter. For the first six months of 2021, SB Financial had total volume of $320.7 million, of which $143.1 million (44 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $92.3 million was external refinance (29 percent), and the remaining $85.3 million (27 percent) was internal refinance.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the second quarter of 2021 was a negative $0.1 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the recapture of servicing rights was $2.6 million compared to impairment of $3.3 million for the prior year six months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $2.3 million. The servicing portfolio at June 30, 2021, was $1.32 billion, up $0.06 billion, or 4.9 percent, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2020.
Mr. Klein noted, 'The slowdown in refinance transactions and the lower levels of housing inventory were headwinds in the quarter, but we are pleased with the relationships we have built that allow us to continue to increase the number of households serviced. We continue to expand and add resources to this business line and it continues to provide great revenue diversity.'
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Mortgage originations
$
164,883
$
155,836
$
168,997
$
200,158
$
223,671
Mortgage sales
119,064
136,708
143,151
166,201
204,628
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,323,804
1,304,097
1,299,698
1,293,037
1,261,746
Mortgage servicing rights
10,678
10,490
7,759
8,535
8,168
Mortgage servicing revenue
Loan servicing fees
830
859
857
813
782
OMSR amortization
(948
)
(1,187
)
(1,283
)
(1,308
)
(1,574
)
Net administrative fees
(118
)
(328
)
(426
)
(495
)
(792
)
OMSR valuation adjustment
(99
)
2,706
(611
)
326
(1,088
)
Net loan servicing fees
(217
)
2,378
(1,037
)
(169
)
(1,880
)
Gain on sale of mortgages
4,255
5,859
7,197
8,085
8,119
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$
4,038
$
8,237
$
6,160
$
7,916
$
6,239
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down from the prior year and the linked quarter by 24 and 40 percent, respectively. Gain on sale yields on mortgage loan sales were down 40 basis points from the prior year and the total dollars of sales were down nearly $86 million. Wealth management revenue was up over 23 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. Reflective of the continued strength in the mortgage market, SB Financial's Title Agency provided revenue in the quarter of $0.5 million.
For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense of $11.1 million was down $0.6 million compared to the prior year or 5.0 percent. Lower mortgage volume and timing of technology initiatives have resulted in lower operating expenses.
Mr. Klein stated, 'The wealth management business line has grown nicely year over year and it demonstrates the full slate of products we can provide to both our retail and business clients. The Peak Title partnership is growing each quarter and will continue to provide additional points of entry to new markets.'
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Noninterest Income (NII)
$
6,537
$
10,922
$
8,902
$
10,418
$
8,615
NII / Total Revenue
41.7
%
53.2
%
49.0
%
52.9
%
49.3
%
NII / Average Assets
2.0
%
3.4
%
2.9
%
3.4
%
3.0
%
Total Revenue Growth
-10.3
%
91.9
%
24.7
%
36.4
%
39.6
%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$
11,076
$
10,909
$
10,684
$
11,335
$
11,662
Efficiency Ratio
70.5
%
53.0
%
58.8
%
57.5
%
66.7
%
NIE / Average Assets
3.3
%
3.4
%
3.5
%
3.7
%
4.0
%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
-1.4
%
0.0
%
-0.6
%
-0.3
%
-1.0
%
Total Expense Growth
-5.0
%
16.0
%
5.0
%
19.3
%
28.0
%
Operating Leverage
-2.1
5.7
4.9
1.9
1.4
Balance Sheet
Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $1.3 billion, up $0.1 billion, or 9.1 percent, from the year ago quarter due to higher liquidity levels and PPP activity. Total shareholders' equity as of June 30, 2021, was $144.0 million, up 4.4 percent from a year ago, and comprised 11.0 percent of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $850.5 million at June 30, 2021, down $51.0 million, or 5.7 percent, from June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were down just $3.0 million, or 0.4 percent.
The investment portfolio of $217.1 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 16.5 percent of assets at June 30, 2021, and was up 99.0 percent from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at June 30, 2021, increased by $0.1 billion, or 10.1 percent, since June 30, 2020. Growth from the prior year included $44.4 million in checking and $56.0 million in savings and time deposit balances.
Mr. Klein continued, 'Positive loan growth from the linked quarter was welcomed and we feel good about the loan pipelines in all of our markets. Our focus on Private Client residential real estate has provided a good lift in not only balances but has allowed us to expand our relationships with high end clients that have high potential to utilize multiple services. Asset quality metrics have continued to improve and we are pleased that all COVID deferrals are now back to full paying status.'
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Annual Growth
Commercial
$
149,998
$
179,157
$
203,256
$
216,667
$
222,108
$
(72,110
)
% of Total
17.6
%
21.1
%
23.3
%
24.5
%
24.6
%
-32.5
%
Commercial RE
389,287
385,403
370,984
371,947
375,450
13,837
% of Total
45.8
%
45.4
%
42.5
%
42.0
%
41.6
%
3.7
%
Agriculture
50,895
48,405
55,251
57,420
58,817
(7,922
)
% of Total
6.0
%
5.7
%
6.3
%
6.5
%
6.5
%
-13.5
%
Residential RE
203,294
176,998
182,076
178,393
184,684
18,610
% of Total
23.9
%
20.9
%
20.9
%
20.1
%
20.6
%
10.1
%
Consumer & Other
57,039
58,213
61,156
61,423
60,489
(3,450
)
% of Total
6.7
%
6.9
%
7.0
%
6.9
%
6.7
%
-5.7
%
Total Loans
$
850,513
$
848,176
$
872,723
$
885,850
$
901,548
$
(51,035
)
Total Growth Percentage
-5.7
%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Annual Growth
Non-Int DDA
$
240,572
$
273,026
$
251,649
$
225,003
$
229,042
$
11,530
% of Total
22.0
%
24.4
%
24.0
%
22.2
%
23.1
%
5.0
%
Interest DDA
187,023
191,593
176,785
164,248
154,143
32,880
% of Total
17.1
%
17.1
%
16.9
%
16.2
%
15.6
%
21.3
%
Savings
235,231
218,260
174,864
169,474
161,182
74,049
% of Total
21.6
%
19.5
%
16.7
%
16.7
%
16.2
%
45.9
%
Money Market
255,512
249,088
216,164
204,862
189,380
66,132
% of Total
23.4
%
22.2
%
20.6
%
20.2
%
19.1
%
34.9
%
Time Deposits
172,696
188,229
229,549
250,428
256,840
(84,144
)
% of Total
15.8
%
16.8
%
21.9
%
24.7
%
25.9
%
-32.8
%
Total Deposits
$
1,091,034
$
1,120,196
$
1,049,011
$
1,014,015
$
990,587
$
100,447
Total Growth Percentage
10.1
%
Asset Quality
SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, down $1.7 million or 22.6 percent from the year-ago quarter. The Company took $0.02 million in charge-offs in the quarter and believes that further pressure on the portfolio due to the COVID-19 impact is unknown, but impact is currently minimal. The coverage of problem loans by the loan loss allowance was at 304 percent at June 30, 2021, up from 136 percent at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no remaining COVID related forbearances in place.
Nonperforming Assets
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Dec. 2020
Sep. 2020
Jun. 2020
Annual Change
Commercial & Agriculture
$
375
$
615
$
902
$
1,140
$
1,204
$
(829
)
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
0.19
%
0.27
%
0.35
%
0.42
%
0.43
%
-68.9
%
Commercial RE
1,026
2,402
2,412
2,475
2,484
(1,458
)
% of Total CRE loans
0.26
%
0.62
%
0.65
%
0.67
%
0.66
%
-58.7
%
Residential RE
1,751
2,138
2,704
2,481
2,538
(787
)
% of Total Res. RE loans
0.86
%
1.21
%
1.49
%
1.39
%
1.37
%
-31.0
%
Consumer & Other
463
480
408
313
308
155
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.81
%
0.82
%
0.67
%
0.51
%
0.51
%
50.3
%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
3,615
5,635
6,426
6,409
6,534
(2,919
)
% of Total loans
0.43
%
0.66
%
0.74
%
0.72
%
0.72
%
-44.7
%
Accruing Restructured Loans
758
794
810
789
804
(46
)
Total Change (%)
-5.7
%
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
4,373
6,429
7,236
7,198
7,338
(2,965
)
% of Total loans
0.51
%
0.76
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.81
%
-40.4
%
Foreclosed Assets
1,603
43
23
76
382
1,221
Total Change (%)
319.6
%
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
5,976
$
6,472
$
7,259
$
7,274
$
7,720
$
(1,744
)
% of Total assets
0.46
%
0.49
%
0.58
%
0.60
%
0.64
%
-22.6
%
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
June
March
December
September
June
($ in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
154,993
$
206,036
$
140,690
$
94,641
$
85,661
Interest bearing time deposits
2,906
3,562
5,823
8,956
10,542
Available-for-sale securities
211,756
177,918
149,406
130,315
104,289
Loans held for sale
8,731
8,689
7,234
13,943
13,742
Loans, net of unearned income
850,513
848,176
872,723
885,850
901,548
Allowance for loan losses
(13,306
)
(13,326
)
(12,574
)
(11,793
)
(10,013
)
Premises and equipment, net
24,343
23,233
23,557
23,785
23,662
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
5,303
5,303
5,303
5,303
4,837
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
1,603
43
23
76
382
Interest receivable
3,000
3,371
3,799
4,159
4,272
Goodwill
22,091
22,091
22,091
22,091
22,117
Cash value of life insurance
17,721
17,651
17,530
17,453
17,375
Mortgage servicing rights
10,678
10,490
7,759
8,535
8,168
Other assets
12,175
12,630
14,475
14,927
16,354
Total assets
$
1,312,507
$
1,325,867
$
1,257,839
$
1,218,241
$
1,202,936
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand
$
240,572
$
273,026
$
251,649
$
225,003
$
229,042
Interest bearing demand
187,023
191,593
176,785
164,248
154,143
Savings
235,231
218,260
174,864
169,474
161,182
Money market
255,512
249,088
216,164
204,862
189,380
Time deposits
172,696
188,229
229,549
250,428
256,840
Total deposits
1,091,034
1,120,196
1,049,011
1,014,015
990,587
Short-term borrowings
25,096
24,321
20,189
20,710
23,826
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,500
8,000
8,000
8,000
13,000
Trust preferred securities
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs
19,522
-
-
-
-
Interest payable
417
489
616
946
929
Other liabilities
16,611
18,585
26,790
22,913
26,403
Total liabilities
1,168,490
1,181,901
1,114,916
1,076,894
1,065,055
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
54,463
54,463
54,463
54,463
54,463
Additional paid-in capital
14,906
14,755
14,845
14,782
14,780
Retained earnings
93,851
90,883
84,578
80,012
75,526
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
499
(457
)
2,210
2,221
2,320
Treasury stock
(19,702
)
(15,678
)
(13,173
)
(10,131
)
(9,208
)
Total shareholders' equity
144,017
143,966
142,923
141,347
137,881
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,312,507
$
1,325,867
$
1,257,839
$
1,218,241
$
1,202,936
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
At and for the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per
June
March
December
September
June
June
June
share & ratios)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans
Taxable
$
9,196
$
9,926
$
9,816
$
10,179
$
9,945
$
19,122
$
19,740
Tax exempt
47
48
54
47
59
95
138
Securities
Taxable
835
643
632
494
510
1,478
1,202
Tax exempt
85
88
87
87
81
173
159
Total interest income
10,163
10,705
10,589
10,807
10,595
20,868
21,239
Interest expense
Deposits
818
962
1,218
1,423
1,549
1,780
3,429
Repurchase agreements & other
12
11
10
12
20
23
48
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
51
56
58
59
92
107
192
Trust preferred securities
50
51
52
54
62
101
150
Subordinated debt
75
-
-
-
-
75
-
Total interest expense
1,006
1,080
1,338
1,548
1,723
2,086
3,819
Net interest income
9,157
9,625
9,251
9,259
8,872
18,782
17,420
Provision for loan losses
-
750
800
1,800
1,300
750
1,900
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
9,157
8,875
8,451
7,459
7,572
18,032
15,520
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
955
912
863
839
775
1,867
1,543
Customer service fees
820
758
728
730
667
1,578
1,349
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
4,255
5,859
7,197
8,085
8,119
10,114
10,068
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
(217
)
2,378
(1,037
)
(169
)
(1,880
)
2,161
(3,932
)
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
45
17
123
119
107
62
211
Title insurance revenue
532
521
522
517
609
1,053
874
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
2
(2
)
181
(52
)
(80
)
-
(126
)
Other
145
479
325
349
298
624
789
Total noninterest income
6,537
10,922
8,902
10,418
8,615
17,459
10,776
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,881
6,620
6,556
6,995
6,419
13,501
11,846
Net occupancy expense
748
740
782
736
675
1,488
1,373
Equipment expense
778
732
818
888
780
1,510
1,480
Data processing fees
653
534
633
586
1,288
1,187
1,836
Professional fees
574
764
631
695
1,224
1,338
1,981
Marketing expense
220
135
172
137
141
355
349
Telephone and communication expense
139
154
156
142
122
293
237
Postage and delivery expense
97
111
108
96
96
208
211
State, local and other taxes
278
323
299
331
262
601
516
Employee expense
161
153
103
155
93
314
277
Other expenses
547
643
426
574
562
1,190
962
Total noninterest expense
11,076
10,909
10,684
11,335
11,662
21,985
21,068
Income before income tax expense
4,618
8,888
6,669
6,542
4,525
13,506
5,228
Income tax expense
857
1,807
1,311
1,292
870
2,664
892
Net income available to common shareholders
$
3,761
$
7,081
$
5,358
$
5,250
$
3,655
$
10,842
$
4,336
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.53
$
0.97
$
0.71
$
0.69
$
0.47
$
1.50
$
0.56
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.52
$
0.97
$
0.71
$
0.69
$
0.47
$
1.49
$
0.56
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic:
7,148
7,317
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,232
7,750
Diluted:
7,200
7,335
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,256
7,750
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands,
At and for the Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
except per share & ratios)
June
March
December
September
June
June
June
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$
9,157
$
9,625
$
9,251
$
9,259
$
8,872
$
18,782
$
17,420
Tax-equivalent adjustment
35
36
37
36
37
71
79
Tax-equivalent net interest income
9,192
9,661
9,288
9,295
8,909
18,853
17,499
Provision for loan loss
-
750
800
1,800
1,300
750
1,900
Noninterest income
6,537
10,922
8,902
10,418
8,615
17,459
10,776
Total operating revenue
15,694
20,547
18,153
19,677
17,487
36,241
28,196
Noninterest expense
11,076
10,909
10,684
11,335
11,662
21,985
21,068
Pre-tax pre-provision income
4,618
9,638
7,469
8,342
5,825
14,256
7,128
Pretax income
4,618
8,888
6,669
6,542
4,525
13,506
5,228
Net income
3,761
7,081
5,358
5,250
3,655
10,842
4,336
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
0.53
0.97
0.71
0.69
0.47
1.50
0.56
Diluted earnings per share
0.52
0.97
0.71
0.69
0.47
1.49
0.56
Common dividends
0.110
0.105
0.105
0.100
0.100
0.215
0.195
Book value per common share
20.50
19.88
19.39
18.73
17.98
20.50
17.98
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
17.26
16.74
16.30
15.72
15.01
17.26
15.01
Market price per common share
18.50
18.26
18.28
13.49
16.62
18.50
16.62
Market price to TBV
107.2
%
109.1
%
112.1
%
85.8
%
110.8
%
107.2
%
110.8
%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
6.4
6.4
9.3
8.0
11.4
6.4
11.4
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.13
%
2.21
%
1.73
%
1.73
%
1.25
%
1.66
%
0.78
%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
1.39
%
3.01
%
2.41
%
2.74
%
1.99
%
2.32
%
1.28
%
Return on average equity
10.42
%
19.78
%
15.05
%
15.01
%
10.31
%
15.09
%
6.22
%
Return on average tangible equity
12.37
%
23.52
%
17.91
%
17.93
%
11.91
%
17.92
%
7.17
%
Efficiency ratio
70.46
%
53.01
%
58.76
%
57.48
%
66.68
%
60.56
%
74.70
%
Earning asset yield
3.25
%
3.56
%
3.66
%
3.96
%
3.95
%
3.40
%
4.13
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.44
%
0.50
%
0.64
%
0.75
%
0.89
%
0.47
%
1.00
%
Net interest margin
2.93
%
3.20
%
3.20
%
3.39
%
3.31
%
3.06
%
3.39
%
Tax equivalent effect
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
2.94
%
3.21
%
3.21
%
3.41
%
3.32
%
3.07
%
3.40
%
Non interest income/Average assets
1.97
%
3.41
%
2.87
%
3.42
%
2.95
%
2.67
%
1.93
%
Non interest expense/Average assets
3.33
%
3.40
%
3.45
%
3.73
%
3.99
%
3.37
%
3.78
%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
-1.37
%
0.00
%
-0.58
%
-0.30
%
-1.04
%
-0.69
%
-1.85
%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs
26
52
57
32
254
78
654
Recoveries
6
54
39
11
10
60
13
Net charge-offs
20
(2
)
18
21
244
18
641
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans
0.43
%
0.66
%
0.74
%
0.72
%
0.72
%
0.43
%
0.72
%
Nonperforming loans/Total loans
0.51
%
0.76
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
0.81
%
0.51
%
0.81
%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
0.70
%
0.76
%
0.83
%
0.82
%
0.86
%
0.70
%
0.86
%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets
0.46
%
0.49
%
0.58
%
0.60
%
0.64
%
0.46
%
0.64
%
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans
304.28
%
207.28
%
173.77
%
163.84
%
136.45
%
304.28
%
136.45
%
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
1.56
%
1.57
%
1.44
%
1.33
%
1.11
%
1.56
%
1.11
%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
0.01
%
(0.00
%)
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.11
%
0.00
%
0.15
%
Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs
0.00
%
(37500.00
%)
4444.44
%
8571.43
%
532.79
%
4166.67
%
296.41
%
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits
77.95
%
75.72
%
83.19
%
87.36
%
91.01
%
77.95
%
91.01
%
Equity/ Assets
10.97
%
10.86
%
11.36
%
11.60
%
11.46
%
10.97
%
11.46
%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets
9.41
%
9.30
%
9.73
%
9.92
%
9.75
%
9.41
%
9.75
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
13.11
%
13.08
%
12.91
%
12.71
%
11.97
%
13.11
%
11.97
%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets
1,312,507
1,325,867
1,257,839
1,218,241
1,202,936
1,312,507
1,202,936
Total loans
850,513
848,176
872,723
885,850
901,548
850,513
901,548
Deposits
1,091,034
1,120,196
1,049,011
1,014,015
990,587
1,091,034
990,587
Stockholders equity
144,017
143,966
142,923
141,347
137,881
144,017
137,881
Goodwill and intangibles
22,710
22,728
22,745
22,763
22,813
22,710
22,813
Tangible equity
121,307
121,238
120,178
118,584
115,068
121,307
115,068
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,323,804
1,304,097
1,299,698
1,293,037
1,261,746
1,323,804
1,261,746
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
600,904
576,503
558,409
522,360
495,025
600,904
495,025
Total assets under care
3,237,215
3,206,467
3,115,946
3,033,638
2,959,707
3,237,215
2,959,707
Full-time equivalent employees
256
246
244
251
254
256
254
Period end common shares outstanding
7,027
7,242
7,372
7,545
7,668
7,027
7,668
Market capitalization (all)
129,998
132,239
134,760
101,782
127,442
129,998
127,442
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
1,329,348
1,281,635
1,238,790
1,216,843
1,169,030
1,306,355
1,115,527
Total earning assets
1,251,213
1,203,284
1,156,718
1,090,386
1,073,490
1,227,359
1,028,114
Total loans
853,794
862,898
893,244
907,483
898,216
858,321
865,595
Deposits
1,115,186
1,073,641
1,031,649
1,007,679
946,053
1,094,269
900,812
Stockholders equity
144,315
143,167
142,418
139,908
141,821
143,709
139,521
Goodwill and intangibles
22,718
22,736
22,754
22,787
19,066
22,727
18,537
Tangible equity
121,597
120,431
119,664
117,121
122,755
120,982
120,984
Average basic shares outstanding
7,148
7,317
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,232
7,750
Average diluted shares outstanding
7,200
7,335
7,487
7,607
7,708
7,256
7,750
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
At and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021
Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets
Taxable securities/cash
$
390,036
$
835
0.86
%
$
168,373
$
510
1.21
%
Nontaxable securities
7,383
85
4.61
%
6,901
81
4.69
%
Loans, net
853,794
9,243
4.33
%
898,216
10,004
4.46
%
Total earning assets
1,251,213
10,163
3.25
%
1,073,490
10,595
3.95
%
Cash and due from banks
6,992
18,937
Allowance for loan losses
(13,565
)
(9,369
)
Premises and equipment
23,988
23,896
Other assets
60,720
62,076
Total assets
$
1,329,348
$
1,169,030
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$
672,803
$
464
0.28
%
$
473,793
$
1,215
1.03
%
Time deposits
183,138
354
0.77
%
251,482
334
0.53
%
Repurchase agreements & other
23,607
12
0.20
%
19,200
20
0.42
%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
7,066
51
2.89
%
24,472
92
1.50
%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
50
1.94
%
10,310
62
2.41
%
Subordinated debt
9,880
75
3.04
%
-
-
0.00
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
906,804
1,006
0.44
%
779,257
1,723
0.88
%
Non interest bearing demand
259,245
-
220,778
-
Total funding
1,166,049
0.35
%
1,000,035
0.69
%
Other liabilities
18,984
27,174
Total liabilities
1,185,033
1,027,209
Equity
144,315
141,821
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,329,348
$
1,169,030
Net interest income
$
9,157
$
8,872
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
2.93
%
3.31
%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
2.94
%
3.32
%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021
Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets
Taxable securities/cash
$
361,566
$
1,478
0.82
%
$
155,787
$
1,202
1.54
%
Nontaxable securities
7,472
173
4.63
%
6,732
159
4.72
%
Loans, net
858,321
19,217
4.48
%
865,595
19,878
4.59
%
Total earning assets
1,227,359
20,868
3.40
%
1,028,114
21,239
4.13
%
Cash and due from banks
7,769
12,693
Allowance for loan losses
(13,206
)
(9,118
)
Premises and equipment
23,743
23,797
Other assets
60,690
60,041
Total assets
$
1,306,355
$
1,115,527
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$
643,962
$
972
0.30
%
$
458,116
$
2,298
1.00
%
Time deposits
194,955
808
0.83
%
252,912
1,131
0.89
%
Repurchase agreements & Other
23,869
23
0.19
%
20,868
48
0.46
%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
7,530
107
2.84
%
20,302
192
1.89
%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
101
1.96
%
10,310
150
2.91
%
Subordinated debt
5,646
75
2.66
%
-
-
0.00
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
886,272
2,086
0.47
%
762,508
3,819
1.00
%
Non interest bearing demand
255,352
0.37
%
189,784
0.80
%
Total funding
1,141,624
952,292
Other liabilities
21,022
23,714
Total liabilities
1,162,646
976,006
Equity
143,709
139,521
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,306,355
$
1,115,527
Net interest income
$
18,782
$
17,420
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
3.06
%
3.39
%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
3.07
%
3.40
%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Non-GAAP reconciliation
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Jun. 30,
2021
Jun. 30,
2020
Jun. 30,
2021
Jun. 30,
2020
Total Operating Revenue
$
15,694
$
17,487
$
36,241
$
28,196
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR impairment*
99
1,088
(2,606
)
3,300
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue
15,793
18,575
33,635
31,496
Total Operating Expense
$
11,076
$
11,662
$
21,985
$
21,068
Adjustment for merger expenses**
-
(1,241
)
-
(1,241
)
Adjusted Total Operating Expense
11,076
10,421
21,985
19,827
Income before Income Taxes
4,618
4,525
13,506
5,228
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
99
2,329
(2,606
)
4,541
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
4,717
6,854
10,900
9,769
Provision for Income Taxes
857
870
2,664
892
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses***
21
489
(547
)
954
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
878
1,359
2,117
1,847
Net Income
3,761
3,655
10,842
4,336
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
79
1,840
(2,059
)
3,587
Adjusted Net Income
3,840
5,495
8,783
7,924
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.52
0.47
1.49
0.56
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
0.01
0.24
(0.28
)
0.46
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.53
$
0.71
$
1.21
$
1.03
Return on Average Assets
1.13
%
1.25
%
1.66
%
0.78
%
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
0.02
%
0.63
%
-0.16
%
0.64
%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
1.16
%
1.88
%
1.50
%
1.42
%
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
**transaction costs related to the Edon acquisition
***tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate
